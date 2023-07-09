6 Luxury Spa destinations for Monsoons

Monsoons offer a unique charm and tranquillity that can be experienced through rejuvenating spa getaways. Spa destinations during this season provide a perfect escape from the rains, allowing you to indulge in relaxation and wellness amidst lush green surroundings. From hill stations enveloped in mist to coastal retreats with serene sea views, there are numerous options to choose from. These destinations offer a range of spa treatments and therapies tailored to revitalize your mind, body, and soul. Immerse yourself in soothing massages, aromatic baths, and rejuvenating facials while enjoying the calming sound of raindrops. Monsoon spa getaways promise a blissful experience of pampering and rejuvenation in serene surroundings.

The Roseate, New Delhi

The Roseate New Delhi is a one of its kind urban resort with eight acres of verdant green and unperturbed water bodies which fuse seamlessly with its thoughtfully designed architecture. It is the epitome of luxury that offers an invaluable escape from tedious city life. It houses 65 elegantly furnished rooms and suites of which 11 rooms host an additional 40 sq metre of private deck by the lakeside.

The beautiful spaces of the Aheli spa at India’s best city resort, The Roseate New Delhi, feature 3 single suites, 1 couple suites, a traditional hammam, a glass box gym, yoga pavilion in addition to a steam room & sauna. Wellness at Aheli encompasses every element – design, service, experts, and a bespoke menu of treatments. The internationally trained therapists at Aheli Spa weave magic on your body to rejuvenate and heal muscles keeping in mind each body type and its needs. Oils used are essential to recover, containing ingredients like safflower, camphor and eucalyptus known to relieve and heal the body. This monsoon guests can opt for a spa package that includes a 60-minute curated treatment, ideal for monsoons followed by a dip in its pristine lake (pool). One can fit a quick wellness break in their schedules through this package.

Renest Dunsvirk Court, Mussoorie

Renest Dunsvirk Court Mussoorie is a boutique luxury hotel perched atop a hill, offering guests the highest elevation in Mussoorie at 7200 ft. Originally owned by Lord Dunsvirk and Lord Guthrie during the British Raj, this historic property was later bought by the Maharaja of Baroda and was first converted into a hotel in 1989. Renest Dunsvirk Court Mussoorie brings to the table a one-of-a-kind heritage getaway that oozes old-world British charm. The historic property boasts 41 well-designed rooms, each thoughtfully curated to provide a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life with all modern amenities to ensure absolute comfort and luxury. Spanning over 4.5 acres, the property features an open lawn, banquet hall, ample parking, a restaurant & bar, a high-end wellness spa, a kids’ play zone, and a fully-equipped gym. Enjoy wellness in the lap of luxury at this hill resort. Indulge in a rejuvenating experience at Cedar Spa, with its expert therapists and serene atmosphere. Treat yourself to Spa treatments, facials, and more and emerge feeling refreshed and renewed.

Jehan Numa Retreat, Madhya Pradesh

Jehan Numa Retreat, situated on the outskirts of Bhopal and adjacent to the Van Vihar National Park, is an ideal destination during the monsoon season. This luxury spa getaway features 28 earthy cottage units that blend seamlessly with the lush surroundings, providing a serene environment for the rejuvenation of the body, mind, and soul. The retreat offers a premium spa experience and two exceptional restaurants that draw inspiration from the local environment, serving a diverse range of Indian, regional, and international cuisine, including delicacies from the royal kitchen. The Greenhouse Bistro café follows a “farm to fork" concept, ensuring seasonal and healthy culinary options for guests. Jehan Numa Retreat combines luxury with sustainability by upholding a commitment to environmental preservation.

Jetwing Lighthouse, Sri Lanka

Jetwing Lighthouse in Galle, designed by architect Geoffrey Bawa, is a masterpiece perched atop a hillock with stunning views of the Indian Ocean. During the monsoon season, the interplay of light and space creates a mesmerizing ambiance. The harmonious blend of long corridors, open areas, and earthy hues, along with local artworks and the exquisite bronze handrail by sculptor Laki Senanayake, tell captivating stories of the land’s history.

Located strategically, Jetwing Lighthouse serves as an ideal base for exploring the southern region of Sri Lanka. Guests can uncover the fascinating history of Galle’s trading port, engage in whale and dolphin watching, enjoy renowned surf beaches in Unawatuna, and experience deep-sea diving or fishing. With impeccable service and modern facilities, Jetwing Lighthouse ensures a memorable retreat. Guests can indulge in the Ayurveda and wellness spa, relax by the two swimming pools, play tennis, exercise in the gymnasium, attend conferences, and savour a variety of popular and local cuisines. This luxurious property caters to the desires of luxury travelers, providing a truly indulgent experience in the region.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest, Maharashtra

During the monsoon season, Fazlani Nature’s Nest, located near Lonavala, Maharashtra, transforms into a magical place. The rains breathe life into the landscape, enveloping it in vibrant beauty and creating an enchanting atmosphere. The resort, nestled amidst 68 acres of pristine surroundings, offers guests a captivating experience that rejuvenates and restores. Guests can indulge in various holistic treatments, including Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Acupuncture, and Acupressure, to rebalance their mind, body, and spirit. The culinary offerings at Fazlani Nature’s Nest are equally remarkable, celebrating the connection between food and wellness. With a focus on using organic ingredients sourced from their farms and orchards, the retreat crafts exquisite meals that embody the Farm to Fork philosophy. In addition to the wellness and gastronomic experiences, Fazlani Nature’s Nest invites guests to engage in the therapeutic practice of forest bathing. This immersive activity allows individuals to forge a profound connection with nature, benefiting from its healing embrace.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort in Himachal Pradesh stands as the closest hill station to Delhi, offering a captivating destination during the monsoon season. Located at an altitude of over 5000 feet, the resort can be reached from Delhi in just 5 hours. Experience an awe-inspiring 8-minute journey on the Swiss Gondola from Timber Trail, Parwanoo, which provides breath-taking views as you ascend to the mountaintop. Mesmerizing vistas of the Shivalik Mountains and lush green valleys await you at the resort during the monsoons.

Indulge in transformative Ayurvedic treatments at the resort’s expansive 70,000 square feet spa. Expert physicians offer authentic therapies that cleanse and revitalize your body and mind. Deepen relaxation and inner harmony through daily yoga and meditation sessions. Serenity beckons with the resort’s infinity pool, hot jacuzzi, and serene nature walks. Delight in the exquisite flavours of Himachali cuisine, including the renowned Himachali Dham thali, skilfully prepared by talented chefs. Uncover the wonders of this remarkable destination during the monsoon season and embrace the serenity and bliss that await you.