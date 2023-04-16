CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 Mind And Body Practices To Manage Chronic Pain
6 Mind And Body Practices To Manage Chronic Pain

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 10:00 IST

By incorporating these practices into their daily routine, individuals with chronic pain can potentially reduce their reliance on medication and improve their overall health and well-being.

Chronic pain is a medical condition that affects millions of people around the world. It can cause significant physical and emotional distress. While medications can provide temporary relief, it often causes side effects and may not address the root cause of the pain.

Mind and body practices can offer a complementary approach to pain management. These practices focus on the interconnectedness of the mind and body. They aim to enhance the body’s natural healing abilities by promoting relaxation, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving overall well-being.

Here are six mind-body practices that can be helpful for managing chronic pain and improving physical function:

  1.  Mindfulness Meditation
    Mindfulness meditation involves being connected to the present and accepting the moment without any judgement. This practice has been found to be helpful for managing chronic pain by reducing anxiety and depression, improving mood, and increasing tolerance for aches. Studies show that mindfulness meditation can improve physical function and decrease pain intensity.
  2.  Yoga
    Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation. It has been found to be helpful for managing chronic pain by improving flexibility, strength, and balance. Yoga can also reduce anxiety and depression, which are often associated with chronic pain.
  3.  Tai Chi
    Tai chi is a martial art that involves slow, flowing movements and deep breathing. It has been found to be helpful for improving balance, strength, and flexibility. Tai chi can also reduce stress and anxiety.
  4.  Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)
    Cognitive behavioural therapy is a type of psychotherapy that focuses on changing negative thought patterns and behaviours. It has been found to be helpful in reducing anxiety, depression and stress. CBT can also help people suffering from chronic pain learn coping skills to manage their symptoms more effectively.
  5. Acupuncture
    The ancient Chinese practice involves inserting thin needles into specific parts of the body. It has been found to be helpful for managing symptoms of chronic pain by stimulating the release of endorphins. Acupuncture can also improve sleep and reduce stress.
  6.  Biofeedback
    Biofeedback is a technique that involves using electronic devices to monitor and control bodily functions, such as heart rate, muscle tension, and skin temperature. It has been found to be helpful for teaching people with chronic pain how they can control their physiological responses to stress and pain. Biofeedback can also improve physical function and reduce anxiety and depression.

