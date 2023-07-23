6 Monsoon Skincare Tips To Implement Into Your AM and PM Routines

Monsoon season brings a refreshing change in the atmosphere. While you may think that it may not impact our skin as much due to the cool weather, the increased humidity can do so in many ways. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, adapting your skincare routine to the monsoon weather can help you maintain healthy and radiant skin during this season.

Monsoon skincare is crucial for both the morning (AM) and evening (PM) routines. Nafisa Afnan, Founder, Earthy By Ellenza shares some essential tips to adapt in both your AM and PM routines:

Double Cleansing

Double cleansing is an interesting technique that has taken precedence in the recent years. Double cleansing is nothing but using two different types of cleansers. The process usually begins with an oil-based cleanser to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum on the skin’s surface, followed by a water-based cleanser, like a foaming or gel cleanser, to remove any remaining residue and impurities. Its an effective method to prevent clogged pores and acne breakouts. A toner that balances pH

A healthy skin barrier is of utmost importance as it can prevent unwanted issues like excessive oiliness, dryness, and sensitivity. A healthy skin barrier can be maintained with a toner that balances the natural pH of your skin during increased humidity. Using a water-based moisturizer

The season calls for using a water-based moisturizer as it can be beneficial for most skin types. Water-based moisturizers are lightweight and won’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin. They provide the necessary hydration without clogging pores, making it one of the easiest no-brainer products to use. Don’t forget the lips

Exfoliating your lips 1-2 times a week with a gentle lip scrub can help remove dead skin cells, control chapping and make them soft. You can also use a lip balm on a daily basis to keep them moisturized. Sunscreen

Often this step is overlooked in the monsoon season, owing to the gloomy weather. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 50, to avoid harmful UV rays from damaging your skin. Using a clay mask

Clay masks are excellent for absorbing excess oil, unclogging pores, and removing impurities, making them ideal for monsoon when humidity can lead to a greasy and congested complexion. You can use a clay mask once or twice a week, depending on your skin’s needs.

Everyone’s skin is unique, so it is very important to pay attention to how your skin reacts to the changes in weather and adjust your skincare routine accordingly. By consistently following these monsoon skincare tips, you can keep your skin healthy, radiant, and ready to embrace the beauty of this season!