6 Must-Visit Places If You Are In Almora This Summer: Check It Out

A cantonment town rich in exquisite wildlife, breathtaking views, and cultural heritage. Almora has plenty of places to visit. A gemstone in Uttarakhand, this picturesque town is a great destination for an amazing hill holiday. Almora, a captivating destination, mesmerizes visitors with its stunning vistas, including the majestic peaks of Nanda Devi and Trishul. The temples in Almora boast remarkable architecture that is truly a sight to behold. The city’s lush greenery and invigorating fresh air provide a vibrant and delightful experience for all who venture here.

6 of the best places to visit in Almora:

Zero Point

One of the best places and a close view of a snow-capped mountain are exquisite. Located near Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, with sounds of birds chirping around and a captivating view of Nanda Devi and Kedarnath peaks, this place is famous for its calm vibe, photography, and scenic Views. Don’t forget to carry your camera and binoculars to spot the peaks and capture memories for a lifetime. A trek of 2km is required to reach Zero Point.

Jageshwar temple

An iconic ancient temple of Lord Shiva surrounded by dense forest, pines, and oaks looks heavenly, located near the river Jata Ganga. It has impressive stone formations, and the view of the temple in the monsoon is spectacular.

Katarmal Sun Temple

Katarmal, a village near Almora, is covered with raw, uncut Himalayas and greenery all around. The sun temple was built in the 9th century. It is in the middle, alongside 44 small temples around it. It is one of the most famous sun temples after the Konark Sun Temple.

Deer Park

A place for nature and wildlife lovers where you can observe a group of deer jumping around in the grass. Not only deer, but you can even witness Himalayan Black deer and leopards. A place with exotic and varied species of flora and fauna located near Narayan Tiwari Dewai.

Govind Ballabh Pant Public Museum

Famous as the GB Pant Public Museum, it is a place that honors the contribution of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant in the development of Uttarakhand. The historical significance of this museum is something worth knowing.

Dwarahat Town

A lush green town in Uttarakhand surrounded by Kumaon mountains, situated at a height of 1510 meters above sea level, offers a beautiful view. This place is famous for its ancient temple, fascinating history, and cultural significance.