6 New Restaurants You Must Visit This August

Experience culinary delight in Delhi’s newest restaurants! From the aromatic spices of North Indian cuisine to global flavors, these establishments offer a gastronomic adventure. Indulge in exquisite dishes crafted by talented chefs, combining tradition with innovation. With chic ambiances and attentive service, these restaurants provide the perfect setting for memorable dining experiences. Whether you crave authentic street food or gourmet fine dining, Delhi’s fresh culinary destinations promise to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. Explore the vibrant food scene of the city through these exciting new venues that showcase Delhi’s rich gastronomic diversity.

Akra High Energy Restobar

Located in the vibrant South Delhi, Akra High Energy Restobar offers a unique fusion of a lively ambiance to celebrate creativity, music, and the joy of life and have a relaxing dining experience.

With eclectic decor, dynamic lighting, and cutting-edge sound system set the stage for artists to perform, creators to exhibit their work, and musicians to captivate the crowd with their tunes, the restobar is an ideal hub for the artistic community, providing a welcoming space for local talent to flourish.

Enjoy a delectable cuisine, sip on expertly crafted cocktails and experience the magic of talented artists and performers in an atmosphere pulsating with positive energy. With Akra High Energy Restobar, indulge in a dining experience that touches all 11 senses, leaving you with lasting memories and a desire to return for more.

Erawaan: The Claridges - New Delhi

The Claridges, New Delhi unveils Erawaan which is a fine dining restaurant that presents an exquisite culinary experience through its authentic Thai cuisine. The ambiance is luxurious, warm and inviting.

The eclectic, chef-special menu features an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options including- Grilled Tiger Prawn “Pla-Goong”, Pork Belly, Steamed Seafood Soufflé “Hor Mok Talay”, Lamb Shank “Kaeng Singhol”, a selection of gourmet fish preparations, Confit Duck Leg, Warm Lotus Stem, Bean Curd “Tao Hoo Hoong” and a range of noodles and curries made with the finest quality ingredients.

Sunset Story - The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi has recently opened the doors to Sunset Story, a one-of-a-kind luxurious rooftop experience in Delhi NCR. The all-new rooftop lounge and bar offers bespoke food & beverage philosophy with world-renowned global cuisine as well as artisanal curated cocktails by the expert in-house mixologist. The architecture of Sunset Story has been inspired by hues of the sunset.

Some of the signature dishes on the menu include delicacies such as Scampi Brioche, Mutton Pepper Fry, Five Spice Prawns, Spicy Mapo Tofu and the Jalapeno Garlic Naan. The cocktail menu, vastly inspired by myriad shades of the sunset includes signatures such as Sunset Martini and Rooftop Affair.

Sharabi Kukkad - New Delhi

Sharabi Kukkad, a new restaurant/takeaway has recently launched in New Delhi, offering a rich taste of North India and Chinese cuisine, brought together in one restaurant. The restaurant serves the flavours of both cultures to create a menu of delectable dishes that will excite local foodies’ taste buds.

Chef Deep Chand Dobriyal, With his extensive knowledge and passion for the industry, Chef has created a menu introducing alcohol-infused dishes like Sharabi Dal and Sharabi Kukkad.

The menu also features dishes exclusive to the restaurant, such as Sharabi Kukkad, Sharabi Daal, Mushroom Galouti, Soya Kurkure, Dhabe Da Chicken Tikka, Paneer Khatta Pyaz, and Khatte Baingan ki Biryani.

Dhilli At Oberoi - New Delhi

The restaurant embarks on an exquisite culinary journey of Chef Vineet Bhatia. The menu at the restaurant is re-interpretation of recipes from the diverse regions of Delhi. The menu is made with creativity and with unique twist. The restaurant is beautifully designed with embossed gold amaltas pattern and illustrations of seeral monuments in Delh.

The restaurant has popular foods ranging from Chatak Chenna Chaat, Almond Kofta, Tawa Boti Kabab, Doi Mach, Shahi Tukda. The restaurant provides private dining room for upto six guests.

Fort City Brewing, Hauz Khas Main Market

Beer fans in Delhi have a new place to hang out, with this new brew house and restaurant in Hauz Khas. With a vast menu featuring burgers and sandwiches, Indian appetisers, pasta, and desserts—there are plenty of options for all foodies.