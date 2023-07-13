6 Oral Health Tips for Older Adults

Have you noticed that some people have great teeth even in old age whereas others end up with dentures and implants? Neglecting oral care can lead to oral infections like tooth decay, gum disease and much more.

“Dental care is often seen as a cosmetic procedure in India, even the treatment is not usually covered by medical health insurance. Hence, it is very important to take care of oral health with right products,” says Ankit Agarwal, co-founder, Fang Oral.

Moving forward here are 6 oral health tips that every adult should follow:

Brush and Floss

For starters Invest in a clean, fluoride-free toothpaste. Mass produced toothpastes contain many harsh chemicals which can aggravate conditions like ulcers and inflamed gums. Secondly, floss once a day, any time before or after brushing doesn’t matter. This will prevent gums from being constantly inflamed due to micro food particles stuck between your teeth. “Do these two things well and you will control age-related oral issues like bleeding gums, cavities and gum infections” suggests Ankit. Don’t ignore your gums

Gums recede naturally as you age and can cause loss of teeth. Making sure you massage your gums with your fingers using coconut oil or if this is boring just use a good electric toothbrush with a gum massage function. Check for Dry Mouth

Dry mouth and ulcers can be caused due to medications, smoking or reduced saliva production and increase the risk of infections. Keep yourself hydrated and ask your dentist for solutions. Switch to a brush with soft bristles

Hard bristles on your toothbrush cause severe damage to your tooth enamel and your gums. Soft bristles clean just as well. It’s the technique and the time you spend brushing that is important. “Consider migrating to a remineralising toothpaste which can repair enamel and heal sensitivity naturally” advises Ankit. Be mindful of nutrition

Lack of Vitamin C, B-12 and D can worsen your oral health. It’s wise to get tested regularly and not indulge in smoking and excess alcohol. From mouth guards to dentures

Mouth guards and dentures become breeding grounds for bacteria and fungus. Ask your dentist for a cleaning solution and make sure you clean them well before and after use.

If you have tooth implants dentists may advise investing in a water flosser so you don’t infect your gums and damage the implants.