6 Signs That Your Relationship Has A Healthy Power Dynamic

When we speak of power dynamics in a relationship, it does not mean how much authority an individual has over their partner. Instead, the term tries to define the nature of the relationship. When one person’s power and opinions in the relationship are given more consideration, it eventually leads to the bond getting weaker and the other partner feeling insecure. This can lead to fissures in the relationship. Psychotherapist Israa Nasir has talked about the importance of a healthy power dynamic in a relationship.

In her latest Instagram post, Nasir wrote, “An unhealthy power dynamic leans one way, in favour of one person, while the other person is neglected or feels insecure in the relationship. A healthy power dynamic encourages each partner to understand each other and prioritise the ‘us'".

The therapist mentioned that when both parties accept responsibility for their part in maintaining the relationship’s health, it leads to a healthy bond. Nasir added that a healthy power dynamic “ebbs and flows” due to changing circumstances in life. “That’s the most important thing about a healthy dynamic is that it changes and grows as the couple changes and grows."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israa Nasir (@well.guide)

The therapist shared six traits that denote healthy power dynamics in a relationship.

Mutuality

It means that the emotional and physical requirements of both individuals are taken into consideration when making decisions that have an impact on the future of the bond.

Flexibility

Both individuals will have different points of view. The partners can agree to cooperate, when the need arises.

Inter-dependence

It refers to the balance of how much you depend on yourself and your partner for your emotional needs.

Trust

Being reliable and consistent without worrying about criticism or shame promotes greater trust between you and your significant other. Give your partner the benefit of doubt and assume positive intent behind their behaviour.

Mutual respect

Respect your partner’s preferences and boundaries. For instance, in a heated argument, be fair and do not resort to insults or snide remarks.

Vulnerability

top videos

Your relationship is a safe and non-judgemental space. Both individuals can air their grievances or opinions without any fear of judgment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here