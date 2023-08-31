6 Single Malt Whiskies Under Rs 5000 You Must Try Once

Single malts are widely considered to be the most exquisite of the drinks, for each single malt whisky boasts its own uniqueness, flavour and characteristics. Scotland has for long dominated the global scenario and has predominantly produced the best single malts in the world. However, the recent past, in fact decades, Indian single malts too have made a strong standing on the international stage, liked by critics, connoisseurs and whisky lovers all over. If you too are among those with special affinity for fine spirits, we have collated 6 of the best single malts that would certainly be a value addition to your bar and wouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

GianChand

Capturing the climate, water, minerals and the essence of Jammu, located in the Himalayan foothills, GianChand Premium Single Malt Whisky is one of the most sought after Indian single malts in India as well as globally. Packed in a bold yet classy bottle, GC wears its Indian-ness with pride on its label. ‘Unlike any other Indian malt encountered’ by world’s biggest whisky critic Jim Murray, GC’s uniqueness is attributed to specially-designed long swan neck copper pot stills, among other factors. A taste bound to be savoured by all, GianChand by DeVANS has a distinctive taste with peaty fruity notes. It costs Rs 4490 in Delhi.

The Singleton

Coming from the land of scotch, The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky comes in three different variants – 12 Years Old Luscious Nectar, 15 Years Old Fruity Decadence and 18 Years Old Sublimely Smooth – each boasting an altogether different feel, taste and flavor. While this Single Malt exuberates a refreshing fruity taste, it is rich and warmly spiced. With 40% abv, The Singleton of Glendullah comes packed in a bold 750 ml bottle and is prices at Rs 4690.It is matured in American oak casks majorly, with a little portion of European oak casks, in order to strike a balance.

Paul John Nirvana

Paul John Nirvana dons a deep copper hue, emulating ‘a captivating expression’ for the shores of India’s tourist capital Goa. When you nose this one, your senses are enticed by impressive honeycombed bourbon, coupled with some luscious fruitcake. It has a delightful taste, with vanilla notes and salt-tinged barley while the finish is dominated by richly flavoured honey. Matured in high quality oak casks, this unpeated single malt whisky with 40% abv, claims to be a true manifestation of Goan flavor. The whisky is said to emulate a youthful and raw malt character. It is available Rs 3200 onwards, as price varies in different parts of the country.

Amrut Fusion

Touted as a cracking whisky with generous notes of honey, fresh fruits and spices, Amrut Fusion is one of the pioneering single malts produced in India. Yes, the journey of Indian single malts in fact begun with this fine whisky that comes with barley-sugar notes shrouded in a whiff of smoke. Winner of several awards, the single malt whisky is crafted in Bengaluru and is believed to possess a complex character. It is infused with spices that play a crucial role in providing this spirit an unforgettable finish. It is available at Rs 3750 and more across different cities.

The Ardmore

Another notable name to feature among single malts essential for every whisky lover’s collection is The Ardmore, a single malt whisky introduced nearly 10 years ago. Made of 20% unpeated and 80% peated malt, it is said to be more savoury than sweet. With charred smoky notes, it comes infused with fresh honey, sweet cinnamon and vanilla toffee waft. What’s more is a citrus zest for that refreshing feel. It is available for Rs 2,400 in Gurugram, price varies across the country.

Indri-Trini

Indri-Trini is India’s first triple cask single malt whisky. Carefully curated by the master craftsmen at the distillery, this single malt is aged in ex-bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX Sherry casks. Distilled at the foothills of the Himalayas, Indri-Trini has the finest shade of amber, whiff of caramelized pineapple, vanilla, hints of black tea, raisins and citrus and subtle nuttiness. It is one of the most awarded Indian single malts and a perfect choice for whisky lovers across the country. Price on request