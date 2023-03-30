6 Skin Care products Inspired by Bollywood Skincare Regimes

The internet has been buzzing lately with Bollywood actresses spilling the beans on their skincare routines. And guess what? Their devoted fans are going nuts, trying to get their hands on the same products. But let’s be real here - not all of us can afford the brands they often mention, or get it shipped to our doorstep from the other side of the globe. However, you can still achieve flawless, soft, and blemish-free skin without burning a hole in your pocket, just if you know a few products that can do the work that these celebrity favourites boast of. To help guide you on your skincare journey, here are some affordable and pocket friendly options your skincare regime.

Hydrating Face Wash with 0.5% Amino Acids + 0.1% Hyaluronic acid

The first step to starting your Bollywood inspired skincare journey is the all-important cleansing. Our recommendation is the Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Wash - 0.5% Amino Acids + 0.1% Hyaluronic acid- a true gem for those who want to keep their skin happy and hydrated while getting rid of all the gunk. Enriched with Amino Acids and Hyaluronic Acid this is that perfectly ‘gentle’ cleanser for everyday use and won’t leave your skin feeling parched, while giving it the nutrients it needs to stay glowing and hydrated. Hydrating Face Toner With 0.5% Hyaluronic Acid + 0.5% Pentavitin

No cleansing step is complete without a toner, as it removes any last trace of impurities on the skin. Our budget-friendly pick is the Chemist At Play Hydrating Face Toner With 0.5% Hyaluronic Acid + 0.5% Pentavitin. This will sweep away any leftover gunk while keeping your skin hydrated and plump with the magic of Hyaluronic acid and Pentavitin. So, get ready to say hello to clear, hydrated skin, while using a product that is just as effective as the Bollywood inspired ones! Multi Peptides 10% Serum

Serums have become a must-have product in any good routine. With so many options out there, it’s important to find one that really delivers on its promises. And if you’re looking for a game-changing ingredient, look no further than peptides. These powerful little guys are all the rage right now, and for good reason! Incorporating them into your routine can give your skin the added benefits and nourishment it needs. Our budget-friendly recommendation is Minimalist Multi Peptides 10% Serum. This product works in reducing the appearance of ageing while providing your skin with a gentle dose of hydration. Skin Soothing Moisturiser

Using a moisturiser shouldn’t be limited to the colder months of December and January, and a good and effective moisturiser can elevate your skin’s texture and give it all the added nutrition that it needs, especially when the skin is exposed to several products. For those looking for a non-sticky, effective and hydrating moisturiser, Deconstruct’s Ceramide Skin Soothe Moisturizer has got you covered. Enriched with 1% Ceramide and 0.2% Bisabolol, this is a must-have moisturiser for all skin types and to strengthen your skin barrier. Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

If there’s one product that deserves a permanent spot in your routine, it’s sunscreen. However, finding a good one can be a challenge and the last thing you want is that sticky, heavy feeling weighing you down all day. That’s where The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel comes in. This sunscreen not only gives you the perfect amount of SPF coverage, but it also absorbs like a dream. With its 1% hyaluronic acid formula, it’ll hydrate your skin while protecting it from those pesky UVA and UVB rays. So, get ready to bask in the sun (with proper protection, of course!) and say hello to supple, glowing skin. Lip Balm and Lip Masque with Peptide

If you’re tired of lacklustre lip balms, it’s time to switch it up with a lip masque. For an affordable option, we recommend the Earth Rhythm Lip Masque with Peptides. This lip masque will not only hydrate your lips, but also plump them up for that perfect, luscious look. With its peptide-infused formula, you’ll notice a boost in collagen production too. So, say goodbye to dry, cracked lips and hello to a plump, pillowy pout that is sure to make this product an all-time favourite.

Incorporating a Bollywood inspired skincare routine has never been easier, especially with these budget-friendly skincare products inspired by our favourite Bollywood celebrities. From gentle cleansers to hydrating toners, nourishing serums to protective sunscreens, and even a peptide-infused lip masque, these products are sure to leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated and refreshed, all year around.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here