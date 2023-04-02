6 Snack Recipes That Can Be Prepared In Less Than 10 Minutes

Are you someone who loves to cook delicious food but doesn’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen? Whether it’s a house party or a feeling of hunger at 2 a.m. in the morning, we often have a few minutes to decide which lip-smacking snack to prepare that we can eat guilt-free. For foodies and those who enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, Sanjeev Kapoor’s Instagram profile is a gold mine. The celebrity chef often posts about different recipes, hacks, and appliances on his Instagram handle. In a recent post, he shared a few recipes that you can enjoy making in just 10 minutes. Take a look:

Rava Toast: This breakfast item is made with bread slices coated with a mixture of rava, yogurt, onions, tomatoes, and green chilly. The bread is then shallow-fried until crispy and golden brown. One can enjoy it with ketchup or mint chutney. Avocado Egg Toast: It is a delicious and nutritious snack option that consists of mashed avocado spread over a slice of toast with a poached or fried egg on top. Avocados are high in healthy fats, fiber and vitamins, while eggs are rich in protein and healthy fats. Together, they make a satisfying and nutrient-dense meal. Makhana Chaat: Fox nut is a good source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants, which can help to reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and support overall health. You can add mashed potatoes, onions, tomatoes and other veggies as per your liking. Adding chutneys or yogurt for a peppery flavor is recommended. Khakra Sandwich: This Gujarati cuisine is typically topped with a layer of chutney or sauce, followed by sliced vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and a sprinkle of chaat masala or other spices. This sandwich is a quick and easy snack option that is not only delicious but also nutritious. Egg Dosa: This South-Indian dish is made by spreading a thin layer of dosa batter on a hot griddle, cracking an egg on top, and cooking until the egg is set. It can be served with chutney and sambar. Vietnamese Rice Paper: This Vietnamese dish is made by wrapping a variety of fresh herbs, vegetables, rice noodles, and protein such as paneer or tofu in a soft, translucent rice paper wrapper. It is served with a dipping sauce or you can enjoy it with ketchup also.

