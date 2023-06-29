6 Tips for Caring for Oily Skin in Humid Weather During the Monsoons

Your skin undergoes a number of changes in response to weather variations. Oily skin is a typical skin issue during the monsoon season. Acne, plugged pores, blackheads, whiteheads, and a very oily skin texture can all be results of excessive oil production. During humid conditions, people with normal skin types may also suffer greasy skin. Well, a number of factors, such as genetic, hormonal, or environmental ones, can influence the secretion of oil or sebum. You might also notice a change if you eat a diet rich in sugar and carbohydrates, which causes your sebaceous glands to generate more oil.

Anjali Mukerjee, a skin expert, offers some crucial advice on social media for preventing oily skin during the monsoon. One can concentrate on these routine lifestyle behaviours to get rid of oil texture and acquire healthy, youthful skin.

How to Handle Oily Skin in the Rain?