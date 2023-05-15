6 Unique Tea and Coffee Beverages to Cool Down Your Summer

Summer is a season of warmth and relaxation and what better way to unwind than with a refreshing beverage? If you’re looking for something unique to sip on this summer, why not try combining two classic drinks – tea and coffee? Tea and coffee are two popular beverages that are enjoyed by people all around the world, and while they are often consumed separately, they can also be combined to create some truly unique and delicious summer drinks.

From iced lattes to fruity tea blends, there are endless possibilities for creating delicious and satisfying drinks. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover your new favourite summer drink. Here are 6 unique summer beverages made with both tea and coffee:

Thai Iced Tea with Espresso Shot

Thai iced tea is a popular drink in Southeast Asia, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a delicious and refreshing blend of black tea, condensed milk, and spices that is perfect for hot summer days. To give it an extra kick, add an espresso shot for a caffeine boost. Simply brew a strong cup of black tea, mix it with condensed milk and spices such as cinnamon and star anise, and pour it over ice. Add a shot of espresso on top and enjoy. Coffee Lemonade

This might sound like an unusual combination, but coffee lemonade is a surprisingly refreshing summer drink. Make a strong cup of coffee and let it cool. In a separate pitcher, mix lemonade concentrate, water, and ice. Add the cooled coffee to the pitcher and stir well. Serve over ice and garnish with a lemon wedge. Green Tea Latte Frappuccino

Green tea lattes are a popular beverage at coffee shops, but they can also be turned into a refreshing summer drink by adding ice and blending it into a frappuccino. In a cup of green tea with milk and sugar to taste, then add ice and blend until smooth. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of matcha powder. Cold Brew Tea and Coffee Blend

Cold brew tea and coffee blends are a great way to enjoy the best of both worlds. Simply mix your favourite cold brew coffee with your favourite cold brew tea, and enjoy a refreshing and caffeinated summer beverage. Add a splash of milk or cream to make it even more indulgent. Iced Coffee Tea Soda

Iced coffee tea soda is a bubbly and refreshing summer drink that is perfect for those who love both coffee and tea. Brew a strong cup of coffee and a strong cup of tea, then mix them together with some soda water, and ice. Add simple syrup or honey for sweetness, and garnish with a lemon wedge. Chai Iced Coffee

Chai tea and coffee might not seem like a natural pairing, but they actually go really well together. Brew a cup of chai tea and let it cool. Mix it with cold brew coffee and some milk or cream. Add ice and enjoy this unique and flavorful summer drink.