6 Ways Men Can Keep Their Skin Fresh And Glowing In Summers

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 19:40 IST

For men who have to work outdoors or travel during the day, it can be a daunting task to stay fresh and energised.

In the summer season, if you feel restless and troubled all the time due to sun and sweat, we have some solutions for you.

Summers can be a tough time for everyone, as the excessive heat can leave you feeling uncomfortable and drained. For men who have to work outdoors or travel during the day, it can be a daunting task to stay fresh and energised. Fortunately, there are some simple solutions that can help you stay fresh and comfortable throughout the day, even in the scorching summer heat. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Take a bath twice a day

During summer, bathing twice a day can do wonders for your body and mind. It helps to get rid of the accumulated dirt and grease on your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and active. It helps to maintain the serotonin levels in your body, which can boost your ability to work and keep you in a good mood throughout the day.

Use a loofah

To keep your skin healthy and glowing in the summer, it’s important to exfoliate regularly. One easy way to do this is by using a natural loofah while taking a bath. This will help to keep your pores clean and prevent the build-up of natural oils on your skin, which can lead to pimples and rashes.

Keep your armpits clean

It’s crucial to keep your underarms and private areas dry to prevent any potential infections. Moisture in these areas can lead to discomfort, burning, itching, and even infections. You can keep your armpits dry by using absorbent powders, wearing loose-fitting clothes, and avoiding synthetic materials that trap moisture.

Use a deodorant

Investing in a good quality deodorant or deodorant stick can go a long way in keeping sweat and odour at bay during summer. A reliable deodorant helps to control excessive sweating.

Wear cotton undergarments

In order to stay comfortable and sweat-free during the summer season, it’s recommended that you wear cotton undergarments. Cotton is a breathable and absorbent material that can easily soak up sweat and prevent the growth of bacteria. This helps to keep your private areas dry and free from itching or irritation. Unlike synthetic materials, cotton undergarments are gentle on your skin and allow proper air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day.

Keep wet wipes with you

While it’s not always possible to wash your face with water when you are on the go, using wet wipes can be a convenient and effective solution. Wet wipes not only help to remove dirt and sweat from your face and hands but also leave you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. They are easy to carry and use, making them a handy solution for those who are constantly on the move.

