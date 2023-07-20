6 Ways To Protect Your Pet's Immune System in the Monsoon

Monsoon is the season that makes you bid adieu to the extreme heat and welcome lush green environment. But monsoons do bring in some challenges for your furry buddy. Presence of pests, stagnant and contaminated water and increased level of humidity can affect your pet’s immune system, making them prone to many health issues. Proactive steps are essential to shield them from health issues, let’s dive deep into the steps that need to be taken to protect their immune system by Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director, Wiggles MyVet:

Maintaining Hygiene and cleanliness is essential

Clean and hygienic environment is an extremely crucial and primary step during monsoons to keep your pets healthy and happy. Make sure to clean their bedding regularly and ensure that there are no moisture deposits as it can serve as a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi that may have an impact on your pets immune system and cause skin issues and other infections too. Also ensure good ventilation for preventing growth of mold and mildew. Keep a watch on water sources

Contaminated and stagnant water sources can serve as a breeding place for pests and mosquitos which may be responsible for spread of diseases like malaria and dengue. Drink bowls or containers kept outdoors should be thoroughly cleaned regularly and should be refilled with fresh water to avoid transmission of any water borne disease. On-time vaccinations are a must

An important step in boosting your pet’s immunity is ensuring that they get their vaccinations on time to boost their immunity and shielding them from various diseases. Regular visit to veterinarian is extremely essential for up to date vaccinations and addressing symptoms if any for any disease. Vaccinations reduce the risk of infections hugely. Groom them regularly

Grooming is a big part of keeping your pet happy and healthy as it takes care of your pet’s skin and coat. Brushing regularly is a must as it removes ticks, fleas and dirt. This helps in keeping skin infections away. Use Vet approved products and medicines for protection from parasites which are a major threat during the monsoon season. Proper diet to be maintained

Overall health and immune system can be maintained and boosted with the help of nutritious and balanced diet. It’s advised to get a diet planned from an experienced vet, he will advise a diet that meets specific nutritional needs of your pet. Also give them necessary supplements after consulting with your veterinarian. Exercises and Maintaining their mental calmness

Your pet’s overall well-being is dependent on regular exercises which keeps your pet happy & healthy. Short walks, engagement activities, indoor activities during monsoon help in keeping them active. Mental stimulation helps in keeping them stress free & reduces boredom.

Keeping your pets’ health on top of their priority list is what will help in keeping them healthy, happy and away from diseases with essential proactive steps and regular health checkups. This surely helps in protecting your pet’s immune system and enjoying this beautiful monsoon season with your fur buddies.