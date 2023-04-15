6 Ways To Use Toothpaste For Cleaning at Home

Toothpaste, apart from his regular use to brush your teeth, it can also be used effectively as a cleaner for many household tasks. Here’re six surprising ways you can use toothpaste to clean various items at home:

Give your jewellery a new look

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to make your gold jewellery shine like new, toothpaste can be a great solution. To start, mix toothpaste with a bit of water to create a solution. Then, apply the solution to your gold jewellery and gently scrub it with a soft brush or cloth. As you clean, the gentle abrasive texture of the toothpaste will remove any dirt or grime that may have accumulated on the surface of the jewellery. Once you’re done, rinse the ornament with water and dry it with a soft cloth.

Clean your trolley

If you’re looking to give your trolley bag a deep clean and remove any stubborn stains, toothpaste can be a great solution. To start, mix half a teaspoon of toothpaste with one teaspoon of baking soda to create a paste. Then, apply the paste to the stained areas of your trolley bag and gently rub it in with a clean cloth or sponge. Once you’ve finished scrubbing, wipe away the toothpaste with a clean, damp cloth. Your trolley bag will look clean and spotless, just like new! This is a great hack to keep your luggage looking fresh and clean, even after multiple uses.

Clean your tiles

The dull and dirty tiles in your drawing room or toilet can be cleaned by using toothpaste. To start, mix toothpaste with lukewarm water to create a paste. Next, apply the toothpaste paste to the tiles and gently scrub with a soft scrubbing brush or cloth. Once you’re finished scrubbing, rinse the tiles with water and dry them with a clean cloth.

Fill your walls

Don’t let unsightly holes ruin the look of your walls any longer! Toothpaste can be a handy solution for filling those pesky holes in your walls. Simply apply toothpaste to the hole and let it dry completely. As the toothpaste dries, it will harden and fill the hole, leaving your wall looking smooth and flawless. This hack is especially useful for small holes left behind by nails, screws, or other wall fixtures. Once the toothpaste is dried, you can even paint over it to seamlessly blend it in with the rest of your wall.

Clean the taps

Is your bathroom tap looking dull and dirty? Don’t worry, toothpaste can come to your rescue! To make your bathroom tap sparkle like new, mix toothpaste with some white vinegar or lemon juice. Apply this mixture on the tap and scrub it thoroughly with a brush or sponge. Then rinse the tap with clean water to remove any residue.

Get sparkling mirrors

Mirrors can often accumulate water or fog marks which can make them look dirty and hazy. Toothpaste can be used to effectively clean the glass and make it shine like new. Simply apply toothpaste onto a cloth and rub it onto the glass surface, then wipe the glass clean with a fresh cloth. This simple trick can help you achieve sparkling mirrors with minimal effort.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here