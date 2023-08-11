7 Amazing Destinations You Can Travel To This Long Weekend In August

If you have been planning to go for a quick holiday then August looks like the month for you and your dreams unfurl. If you are someone who has already taken their leaves or is still waiting it out, you must know that there is not too much time in hand to decide which destination you might want to opt for. Remember, if you plan your leaves accordingly, the month brings chances for two long weekends, perfect for a small vacation.
With Independence Day on August 15 falling on a Tuesday, you just need to take a day off for a four-day break. And with Rakshabandhan on August 30 being a Wednesday, you could club it for an even longer break. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to choose a destination and we have you covered just for that.
Here are your 7 choices, make sure to take your pick-
- Amer
If you are a history buff, Amer or Amber is the perfect place for you. This small town on the outskirts of Jaipur has fascinated travellers for centuries with the stunning Amber Fort, Jagat Shiromani temple and Maota Lake. The Hathi Mauja Resort, which is located right next to the Amber Fort, is one of the best places to stay, offering convenient access to these attractions. The resort is loved by travellers for its delicious food and well-maintained gardens. If you are looking at something luxurious, we recommend The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur. Exquisite accommodations, including luxury tents inspired by the era of Maharajas, and fine restaurants serving authentic Rajasthani and international cuisines will be a part of your stay.
- Wayanad
If Kerala is ‘God’s own country’, Wayanad justifies the title. Full of lush green hills and picturesque jungles, this district is blooming with beauty in every corner and is easily accessible from Kozhikode by road. One of the most pristine and sought-after accommodations is the Wayanad Wild Rainforest Lodge by CGH Earth.
- Wadgaon
If you wish to avoid the crowds that flock to Lonavala, Wadgaon is a nearby alternative you may want to consider. With scenic views and plenty of adventure activities like paragliding to inspire that adrenaline, this is the perfect location for a quick getaway, especially if you’re in Mumbai or Pune. Overlooking a lake in Wadgaon is Fazlani Nature’s Nest. One of the best resorts in the area with an amazing view of the lake and surrounding hills, the resort also offers wellness treatments and adventure activities. Or if you are looking to escape the humdrum of everyday existence, you can also visit Encore A Boutique Resorts, Wadgaon.
- Goa
Goa is one of India’s favourite holiday destinations for many reasons. Beautiful beaches, restaurants serving succulent local and global cuisine and the amiable atmosphere of ‘susegad’ by residents make Goa absolutely irresistible. Residents of Mumbai can simply take an overnight bus or train to get to Goa. If you want to be in close proximity to delightful Goan beaches, famous for their nightlife, you can book the Sea Queen Beach Resort and Spa, Ahilya By The Sea and The Postcard Velha for a complete Goan experience.
- Kochi
Kochi is one of the most delightful cities in Kerala, with its seaside location and architecture. Whether you want to visit the centuries-old churches and other buildings or shop in the bazaars, or marvel at the giant Chinese fishing nets, it is difficult to be bored in a city like Kochi. AmritaraThe Poovath Beachfront Heritage offers an unparalleled sea view and is one of the best hotels you can book in Kochi. To offer a luxurious escape, The Brunton Boatyard brings the perfect escape.
- Puri
Puri in Odisha has some of the finest ancient temples in India, including the famed Shree Jagannatha Temple. It is well connected to other Indian cities and is an overnight train or bus ride from Kolkata. Lotus Konark Park, which is located next to the ocean is a perfect accommodation as you take in the sights and sounds of this magnificent city. Remember to carry your Scapia card on all your travels.
- Nainital
Nainital is one hill station which is loved by every generation. This quaint and peaceful lake town is the best place to get a much-needed getaway from the city and can be reached from both Delhi and Lucknow.