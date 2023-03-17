7 Amazing Mocktail Ideas to Try This Summer Season

Summer is here, and what better way to beat the heat than with a refreshing and delicious mocktail? With the abundance of fresh fruits and herbs available during this season, the possibilities for creating amazing mocktails are endless. Whether you’re hosting a backyard soiree, a pool party, or just lounging on your porch, these mocktail ideas are sure to impress your guests and quench your thirst.

From classic favourites like the Peach lemonade and the Virgin Mojito to creative concoctions like the Watermelon Fizz and the Pineapple Cooler, there’s something for everyone. These mocktails are not only tasty, but they are also healthy and hydrating, making them perfect for hot summer days.

These amazing mocktail recipes are easy to make and are sure to be a hit at any summer gathering. Get ready to sip on some refreshing mocktails and enjoy the sunshine.

Sahil Arya, Co-Founder & Director, Fat Tiger, says, “Summer is the perfect time to cool off with a refreshing drink. Mocktails are a great way to do just that without the alcohol. Here are my four amazing mocktail ideas to try this summer season.”

Watermelon Mint Mocktail

Blend watermelon cubes with fresh mint leaves and lime juice. Add ice and soda water for a fizzy finish. Garnish with a slice of watermelon and a sprig of mint.

Pineapple Coconut Cooler

Blend pineapple chunks, coconut cream, lime juice, and honey. Pour into a glass with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry.

Strawberry Basil Smash

Muddle fresh strawberries and basil leaves in a glass with honey and lemon juice. Add ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a strawberry slice and a basil leaf.

Peach Lemonade Fizz

Mix peach puree, lemon juice, and agave nectar. Add ice and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a lemon slice and a peach wedge.

These mocktails are perfect for sipping on a hot summer day and are sure to impress your guests at your next summer gathering. Enjoy!

When you only drink non-alcoholic beverages or regular soda can grow boring after a while. “Enhance the experience by these amazing mocktail ideas. Here are some ideas for creating the best summer mocktails, which are the coolest summer beverages,” says Harleen Gulati, Founder, Totally Infuzd.

Rosewater lemonade

Put sugar in a sizable heat-resistant jug. Add some hot water. Stir it until the sugar melts. Place in the fridge for an hour. Add rosewater and lemon juice and stir. Add five to six glasses of cold water (adjusting the amount to your taste). Refrigerate it again for 30 minutes. Add ice cubes, a slice of lemon and some dry rose petals.

To Garnish: Add a slice of lemon and dry rose petals

Mint Watermelon Margarita

Cut the watermelon in cubes, mix it in a blender to create watermelon puree. Pour the mixture into four chilled margarita glasses with sugar-rimmed, and then add the lime juice. Add sparkling water to the top of the glass.

To Garnish: Add a watermelon slice and mint.

Blue Pea Sparkler

Cold brew blue pea flowers in 200 ml of water. Let it infuse overnight. Pour the infused water in the ice tray and let it freeze into ice cubes. Crush the ice cube to make it crushed ice. Take a glass and place one part of plain crushed ice and top the glass with crushed blue pea concentrated ice. Add vanilla syrup on top of the ice. Top up the glass with soda.

To Garnish: Add fresh basil and a slice of lemon

