7 Behaviours Normalised in Dysfunctional Families

A dysfunctional family is where things don’t work smoothly as there are lots of problems and disagreements between family members. People may not treat each other nicely and there may be yelling and fighting around the house. It can be hard to talk about how you feel and you might not feel safe or happy in your own family. Relationships within the family can be strained, with a lack of support, understanding, and emotional connection.

Such families often struggle with effective problem-solving, setting boundaries, and maintaining healthy relationships, which can have long-term negative effects on individual family members.

Mental Health America defines a dysfunctional family as characterized by “conflict, misbehaviour, or abuse”.

In today’s digital era, there is a growing awareness of mental health on various social media platforms. Therapists and many individuals use these platforms to share valuable insights about mental health, relationships, and their significance.

Dr Allyson Kellum-Aguirre, a licensed therapist, posted a picture on her Instagram account to bring attention to the topic of dysfunctional families. In the post, she talks about some signs of growing up in a dysfunctional family.

Now, let’s delve into discussing certain behaviours that are commonly accepted as normal within dysfunctional families: