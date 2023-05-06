7 Common Issues That May Be Sabotaging Your Quest for Glowing Skin

The quest for healthy and radiant skin is not only driven by aesthetics but also by the desire for good health and well-being. Our skin serves as the first line of defence against environmental factors such as UV radiation, pollution, and toxins. But, achieving flawless and glowing skin can be a challenging task. Despite investing in various skincare products and following a consistent routine, some individuals still struggle to attain the desired results. Dr. Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, has explained why your skin may not be glowing despite regular skincare. By avoiding these habits and adopting healthier practices, you can achieve radiant skin.

Following are the reasons your skin is not glowing despite regular skincare:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal Panth I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

Using too many products: Using too many skincare products can lead to irritation, breakouts, and other issues. Instead, opt for a simple and targeted skincare routine that addresses your specific skin concerns. Use high-quality, effective products. Not reapplying sunscreen: Failing to reapply sunscreen throughout the day can leave your skin vulnerable to sun damage and premature aging. To ensure optimal protection, apply sunscreen every two hours, and more frequently when swimming or sweating. Over-exfoliation: This can cause irritation, dryness, and sensitivity, which can damage the skin and lead to a host of issues. Instead, limit exfoliation to once a week, depending on your skin type, and opt for gentle products that suit your skin type. Changing products too quickly: Switching skincare products frequently can disrupt your skin’s natural balance and make it difficult to see the benefits of any one product. Give each new product at least four weeks to determine its effectiveness before making any changes to your routine. Not using a good moisturizer: A good moisturizer is essential for maintaining healthy skin, as it helps to hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin. Choose a moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type, and apply it twice daily for optimal results. Not exercising regularly: Regular exercise is beneficial for the skin, as it increases blood flow, promotes circulation, and helps to remove toxins from the body. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise per day, and try to incorporate activities that raise your heart rate and make you sweat. Not focusing on a healthy diet: A healthy diet is crucial as it provides the essential nutrients and antioxidants needed for optimal skin health. Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, and limit your intake of processed foods, sugar, and alcohol.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here