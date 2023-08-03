7 Different Types Of Hummus You Must Try Once

Don’t you just love the Mediterranean platter at restauarants? It’s one of my favourite things. Creamy hummus with lavash and pita and olives – Just the right amount of protein and calories.

But did you know that there are different varieties of hummus. For the unversed, hummus, originally from the Middle East, is made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. This versatile and nutritious dish has gained popularity worldwide for its delicious flavor and health benefits.

And just like we were saying, it can be served as a dip with pita bread or veggies, spread on sandwiches, or as a side to complement various dishes. Hummus is a favourite choice for vegans and vegetarians, offering a delightful blend of taste and nutrition. And there are different varieties of this delicious creamy dip.

Za’atar, a restaurant in Mumbai loves to experiment with hummus and has a lot of different varieties of hummus. They like to add the different flavouring to the centre of the hummus instead of mixing it so that the actual hummus stands out and the different flavours only complement them as needed. If you have a really fresh, light and airy hummus, you don’t want to mask the beautiful flavour and texture with other ingredients. Simple recipe of boiled chickpea, sesame paste, lemon, salt, garlic, oil and water blended together until completely emulsified. The trick to a really good hummus is to use ice or ice cold water instead of regular water as this makes it super light and creamy: