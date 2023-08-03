7 Different Types Of Hummus You Must Try Once

Don’t you just love the Mediterranean platter at restauarants? It’s one of my favourite things. Creamy hummus with lavash and pita and olives – Just the right amount of protein and calories.
But did you know that there are different varieties of hummus. For the unversed, hummus, originally from the Middle East, is made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. This versatile and nutritious dish has gained popularity worldwide for its delicious flavor and health benefits.
And just like we were saying, it can be served as a dip with pita bread or veggies, spread on sandwiches, or as a side to complement various dishes. Hummus is a favourite choice for vegans and vegetarians, offering a delightful blend of taste and nutrition. And there are different varieties of this delicious creamy dip.
Za’atar, a restaurant in Mumbai loves to experiment with hummus and has a lot of different varieties of hummus. They like to add the different flavouring to the centre of the hummus instead of mixing it so that the actual hummus stands out and the different flavours only complement them as needed. If you have a really fresh, light and airy hummus, you don’t want to mask the beautiful flavour and texture with other ingredients. Simple recipe of boiled chickpea, sesame paste, lemon, salt, garlic, oil and water blended together until completely emulsified. The trick to a really good hummus is to use ice or ice cold water instead of regular water as this makes it super light and creamy:
- Classic Hummus
Hummus in its simplest form, creamy, light and airy. It’s a mixture of fine blended chickpeas mixed with tahina & garlic. Flavoured only with sesame, garlic and lemon.
- Hummus Beiruti
Hummus with a bit of freshness and crunch, topped with a salad of freshly cut tomato, cucumber and parsley. It’s a Lebanese variation with tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon & parsley.
- Hummus with Spicy Red Pepper
For those who enjoy a little spice, a mix of roasted peppers and our house made harissa sauce is added to the centre.
- Hummus with Olive Tapenade
Spicy and tangy mix of black and green olives, garlic, parley and chilli
- Hummus with Sundried Tomato Tapenade
Earty and tart flavours made with sundried Tomato, Balsamic Vinegar, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil
- Hummus with Minced Chicken
Aromatic flavour of Chicken Mince cooked with Arabic Spices and Sumac.
- Hummus with Grilled Chicken
Hummus topped with Shredded Chicken Shish Tawook and Parsley