7 Easy Ways To Prevent Conjunctivitis

Red, itchy or irritated eyes are common symptoms of eye flu, also known as viral conjunctivitis. With the onset of monsoon, chances of being infected with conjunctivitis increase as the moisture and humidity in the air provide ideal conditions for bacteria and viruses to grow and spread. Conjunctivitis can disrupt one’s daily life and make it difficult to focus on regular activities. The increase in rainfall leads to more dirt, pollutants, and allergens in the environment, raising the risk of conjunctivitis. Here are some essential tips to deal with conjunctivitis.

Maintaining good hygiene is the foundation of preventing conjunctivitis. Washing hands frequently with soap, especially after touching doorknobs, handrails, or shared devices is important to stay safe. One should also avoid touching eyes with unwashed hands as it can result in the transfer of germs and bacteria, increasing the risk of infection. During the monsoon, irritants and allergens are abundant in the air and these can cause itching in the eyes. It is crucial to resist the urge to rub eyes, as it can exacerbate the infection. If one experiences itching, he/she must use a clean and soft cloth to gently dab the area. Artificial tears or lubricating eye drops can be your best friend during the monsoon, especially if you have sensitive eyes. These drops help keep your eyes moist and wash away any irritants that may have entered your eyes. Make sure to consult an eye specialist before using any type of eye drop. Monsoon is the time when conjunctivitis can spread rapidly. One should avoid sharing personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, eye makeup or contact lenses, as these items can transfer the infection from one person to the other. If you are planning outdoor activities during the monsoon, wear protective eyewear like sunglasses. Not only it will shield your eyes from harmful UV rays, but it will also act as a barrier against dust, debris and rainwater, reducing the risk of conjunctivitis. Keep your living spaces clean and well-ventilated to minimise the build-up of allergens and germs. Regularly dust and vacuum your home to reduce dust mite and other potential irritants that can trigger conjunctivitis. If you experience symptoms like itching or a sticky discharge from your eyes, consult an eye specialist promptly. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial in managing conjunctivitis effectively.