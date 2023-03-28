7 Indian Content Creators Who Should Be On The Top Of Your Instagram Following List For All Things Fun

Laughter is always contagious and yet is the best medicine for the mundane ups and downs in our everyday lives. Therefore, whether one wants to admit it or not, in today’s day and age when our phones have become sort of indispensable to us, social media platforms have become the happy place of choice for the ones seeking their daily fix of hilarity. Over the last couple of years, Instagram has seen a massive surge in comedy creators who have amassed millions of followers, earning them the title of royalty in the world of social media. Their ability to make any content relatable and hilarious has captivated audiences worldwide.

Ahead of April Fool’s Day, here is a list of some of the creators who are guaranteed to leave you in stitches with their clever wit and impeccable timing on their Reels.

Saloni Gaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy)

Delhi-based Saloni gained recognition for her portrayal of characters like Nazma Aapi and Adarsh Bahu, drawing inspiration from those in her immediate surroundings. With a following of 1.1 million, her comedy sketches evoke nostalgia. Her work involves sketch comedy with longer-duration videos that have an emphasis on storyboarding and scripting. Her unique style of storytelling combined with relatable content has earned her a loyal fan following, making her one of the most popular comic creators on Instagram.

Viraj Ghelani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PeepingMoon: Bollywood News (@peepingmoonofficial)

Viraj Ghelani is a Mumbai-based comedy creator with an impressive following of 1 million on Instagram. He recently made his Bollywood debut in a thriller comedy film “Govinda Naam Mera”. Viraj’s comedic talent extends to his hilarious rant comedy, where he delivers a monologue about people, situations, or institutions that frustrate him. He brings out a specific angry or frustrated point of view, often on very relatable topics such as family, society, and events. His unique style of comedy resonates with his fans, who appreciate his ability to take everyday situations and turn them into something hilarious.

Dolly Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Delhi-based comedy creator Dolly Singh has an impressive following of 1.5 million on Instagram. She gained widespread recognition for her hilarious content on “South Delhi Girls" and “Raju ki Mummy". Her relatable style of comedy, which revolves around daily life events, self-love, and modern-day issues, has struck a chord with her fans. Whether it’s situations or characters, Dolly always has a unique perspective that sets her apart from the rest. Dolly has also made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with appearances in movies like “Double XL" and web series like “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag," “Modern Love," and “Feels Like Home." Dolly Singh is an established creator whose infectious personality and comedic genius are sure to keep audiences entertained for years to come.

Vishnu Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Kaushal (@thevishnukaushal)

With a massive following of 2.4 million on Instagram, Vishnu gained immense popularity among teens with his relatable funny content on “Punjabi Dad”. One of the reasons for his success is the clear positioning of his content. Whether it’s situations or characters, Vishnu always has a unique perspective that sets him apart from the rest. While he is constantly experimenting with new content, his followers love him for the personality he brings to his reels. They identify with him and relate to his humorous takes on everyday situations. With his infectious energy and wit, Vishnu Kaushal is sure to continue entertaining his fans for years to come.

Devishi Madaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devishi🐣 (@devishimadaan)

Mumbai’s trending GenZ creator Devishi has been entertaining the youth like nobody else with a massive following of 210K on Instagram. She creates hilarious Reels that focus on a single situation, a short video with a funny premise. The audio track is key in delivering the joke or setting the context, and she often uses a trending dialogue or audio. The premise itself is a relatable or funny situation that does not necessarily have a twist or punchline.

Sukriti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukriti (@hisukriti)

With a whopping following of 674k on Instagram, Sukriti is the most sought-after content creator on social media. Not only are her reels absolutely hilarious but they are super relatable too. With her skits on every Indian aunty ever to making the littlest things in the world appear funny, Sukriti is the go-to content creator for anyone who is looking for some daily dose of fun and laughter. Once you start watching her videos, you are bound to realise that with her around on social media there can never be a dull moment.

Kruthika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K R U T I K A 🔫 (@themermaidscales)

Kruthika, aka The Mermaid Scales’s Y2K-inspired feed, is so captivating that you’ll feel like you’re at an endless sleepover with ‘thank u, next’ playing in the background. She’ll even convince you that neon eyeliner is going to be your new favourite thing. Her unique comedy involves situations with a twisted comedy, where she creates short-duration Reels that use a simple visual premise that primarily ends in a twist. To set the premise, she relies on a contextual caption that adds an extra layer of humour to her videos. In addition to her visual humour, Kruthika also uses music tracks from the Instagram library to build the vibe of her jokes. Her Reels are a perfect example of how comedy can be created in a short format, while still being creative and entertaining.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here