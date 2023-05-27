7 Must Try Indian Pharmacy Skincare Products Under Rs 500

Discovering affordable and effective skincare products is a common desire, and the Indian pharmacy market offers a range of options that won’t break the bank. Under Rs 500, you can find must-try Indian pharmacy skincare products that deliver excellent results. These products often combine traditional ingredients with modern formulations, catering to various skin concerns. From gentle cleansers to nourishing moisturizers, they offer a budget-friendly solution to achieve healthy and radiant skin. With their affordability, accessibility, and proven efficacy, these Indian pharmacy skincare products are worth exploring for those seeking a cost-effective yet impactful skincare routine that doesn’t compromise on quality.
Here are my top 7 pharmacy skincare recommendations which are affordable and work as effective as the expensive ones by Dr Bhagyashree, Aesthetician.
- GA-6 cream (₹165)
It’s a 6% glycolic acid based cream which is an gentle, non-irritating formulation for Indian skin which is an all-rounder product that helps to treat skin problems like acne, acne marks, dark spots, uneven skin tone, pigmentation around mouth, melasma, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and photo aging and also works on reducing dark knees, dark elbows, dark neck.
Usage- Apply a pea size amount twice or thrice a week at night followed by moisturizer.
- Saslic Foaming Face Wash (₹399)
It’s a 1% salicylic acid based face wash which helps reduce and prevent acne outbreaks. It helps to regulate excess sebum production on skin, unclog congested pores and remove dirt and impurities from skin. It is used to treat non Inflammatory acne such as whiteheads, blackheads. It unclogs the blocked skin pores to allow comedones to shrink.
Usage-Can be used two times a day on Combination skin (alternate days) and oily skin (every day)
- Excela Moisturiser (₹447)
It’s an effective moisturizer for oily acne prone skin which contains Niacinamide as the first ingredient which helps reduce the sebum production on the skin and is a non-comedogenic moisturizer. It produces a matte finish on the skin and fragrance free in nature. Excela Moisturizer hydrates the skin and makes skin extra smooth and non-greasy.
Usage- use it twice a day after face wash on damp skin.
- Blynds SPF 40 sunscreen (₹445)
It’s a broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides effective sun protection and protects your skin from Ultraviolet and Infrared rays. It also prevents dark spots and premature aging & is helpful for people with oily acne prone skin as well.
Usage- use two fingers 20 minutes before stepping out in the sun and reapply every 2-3 hours.
- Eyebliss under eye cream (₹455)
This under eye cream revitalizes and improves blood circulation around the eyes which reduces dark circles and makes your skin look clean and bright. It also gets rid of puffiness and bagging of the skin under the eyes.
Usage: twice a day after face wash.
- ULac cream (₹450)
It’s used for skin conditions such as Ichthyosis and Hyperkeratosis, cracked feet, redness or irritation on body as Urea in this moisturizing cream penetrates the skin and re-hydrates the corneum (outermost layer of epidermis).This cream will keep your body’s skin soft and supple with its ability to retain additional moisture and its ability to protect the skin.
Usage: Use every day twice or thrice.
- Chaptex spf lip balm (₹185)
This lip balm Protects the lip against all UVA/UVB rays and dryness and makes it smooth and regenerated. It also Restores comfort and nourishes them with long lasting hydration & Lightens discolored lips and prevents further darkening.
Usage- Every day