7 Restaurants To Visit This Weekend

Bored of the same eatery every weekend? Spice it up with these delicious restaurants that guarantee to whip up a storm for your stomach, albeit in the good sense! Exotic dishes to gourmet menus, we have enticing suggestions for a delightful culinary adventure. Elevate your weekend with gastronomic delights that promise to satisfy your taste buds and create lasting memories.

MUMBAI

Monsoon Dumpling Lunch Menu @ Nara Thai Colaba





Experience the irresistible Monsoon Dumpling Lunch Menu at Nara Thai, the beloved Thai restaurant located in the vibrant Colaba district of Mumbai. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering dumplings that will transport your taste buds to the rich flavors of Thailand. From succulent prawn dumplings to enticing options of chicken and fresh vegetables, each bite is a culinary delight. Accompanied by a selection of zesty dipping sauces, this lunch experience is the perfect way to embrace the enchanting monsoon season in Mumbai. Visit Nara Thai Colaba and embark on an unforgettable Thai culinary journey.

Blah! 2.0 Menu

Introducing the dynamic and experimental Blah! New Menu, transcending the boundaries of Pan-Asian, Mediterranean, and Fusion Indian cuisine. Experience our innovative creations like the Mexican Mango Avocado Sushi Roll, Smoke Chicken Dimsum in Ramen Broth, and Caesar salad with tahini dressing. The Beiruti Platter brings a taste of Beirut, while our unique croissant selection, including Baklava, Black Forest, and Raspberry, delights with sweet and savory options. Differentiating us from competitors, this menu showcases pioneering flavors and sets a new standard in the industry. Join us on a remarkable culinary journey at Blah!

Freakshake Menu @ 145 Cafe & Bar Kala Ghoda





Immerse yourself in a sensational celebration of indulgence at 145’s Freakshake Festival. Prepare to be amazed as you encounter a lineup of around 20 extraordinary thick and wholesome shakes that will take your taste buds to another dimension. From the rich and creamy Beileys to the explosion of flavors in Strawberry Cheesecake, and the enticing combination of Rum & Raisin, these ultimate treats are ready to satisfy your cravings. Join us at the festival and experience a whirlwind of decadence, creativity, and pure delight in every sip.

“A Silly Breakfast on Road No. 5"





Nestled in a comfortable Khar lane is a big, off-white door, with a sign that says Silly. It is the perfect resto-bar with a heartwarming and aesthetically pleasing setting. A white and grey gravel pathway leads you through their outdoor garden with a mix of rustic spots.

The menu has been curated by Chef Gaurav Gidwani, Consulting Chef at Silly Bombay. This breakfast menu is an amalgamation of international breakfast favorites along with traditional Indian delicacies. With everything being made homemade, They’re bringing back lost & traditional recipes. Their menu includes a variety of dishes such as Kota Station Aloo Puri, Ajay Bhai ke Parathe, Japanese Soufflé Pancakes, Turkish eggs, Mediterranean influences with the Shakshuka, English Breakfast Tray, and many more.

Bubble Brunch

It is not just your average neighborhood bar, PCO is a modern speakeasy garden, hidden away in the bustling neighborhood of Lower Parel. They have launched a new Bubble Brunch that brings indulgence and celebration to make the perfect relaxed afternoon even better with the refreshing effervescence of bubbles.

They cater to a perfect opportunity to gather with your loved ones and friends and enjoy an elaborate menu filled with our signature brunch-style dishes, paired with an endless flow of cocktails from our secret menu.

The new menu has been curated by the Head Chef of PCO - Edjose Fernandes, who has previously worked at the restaurant kitchens of Trident, Foodhall Cookery, and Harmless. The menu is a curation of international breakfast favorites and continental delicacies, all sourced locally. PCO is bringing back the trend of exquisitely presented and heavily garnished small plates that are visually appealing and perfect for Instagram. Their menu features a variety of signature egg preparations, such as Croque Madame, Birds in a Basket, Monsieur Fungi, and more, as well as delicacies such as Belgian Pork Belly Skewers, Dynamite Water Chestnut, Bacon Wrapped Prawn, and many others. PCO is recognized for its excellence in creating cocktails that are a blend of innovation, creativity, and quality. They are known for using the freshest ingredients and infusing them with unique flavors to produce some of the best cocktails. Their head mixologist, Vishal Tawde, has curated a special new cocktail menu that features refreshing, easy-to-drink summer special editions. The new menu includes cocktails such as Negroni, Sbagliato, Berry, Peach Sangrias, and more, in their bottomless brunch. The secret speakeasy garden, and open-air atmosphere, with feel-good, toe-tapping tunes create a welcoming ambiance that allows you to celebrate in a whole new way.

PUNE

Experience the Magic of Native Cocktail Room at Elephant & Co, Pune

Join us for an exclusive bar takeover event at Elephant & Co, Pune, featuring the renowned Native Cocktail Room from Jaipur. Prepare to embark on a journey through the vibrant heritage of Rajasthan and indulge in extraordinary cocktails crafted by expert mixologist Naval Bhatt.

Savour the Rose In Your Garden, a delightful concoction infused with Kewra and green cardamom, evoking the scents of a Rajasthani garden. Experience the refreshing Native Picante, featuring the vibrant kick of coriander. And for an intriguing twist, indulge in the Boodles Jewellers with Masala Chai, a fusion of flavours that will leave you wanting more.

Elevate your senses and create unforgettable memories as you sip on the exquisite creations of Native Cocktail Room. For a limited time, Elephant & Co in Kalyani Nagar and Baner will be transformed into a place inspired by the essence of Rajasthan. Immerse yourself in the rich flavours and unique ingredients that Native Cocktail Room is celebrated for.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a one-of-a-kind cocktail experience. Join us at Elephant & Co and let us transport you to the enchanting world of Native Cocktail Room.

Limited spots available. Reserve your place today and get ready for an evening of magic and indulgence.

GOA

Enjoy Traditional Goan Folk Music at Maai, Goa

Dive into an immersive 2.5 hour experience at Maai Goa this Saturday, with an evening of traditional Goan folk music by Entre Nós. Traditional Goan folk music is a vibrant and rhythmic tapestry reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, it blends Indian, Portuguese, and African influences. Lively percussion, melodious flutes, and soulful vocals entwine to narrate stories of love, devotion, and daily life, making it a captivating expression of Goa’s soul.