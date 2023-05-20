7 Rules That Need To Go When Decorating Small Spaces

In the realm of interior design, small spaces often present unique challenges and opportunities. However, it’s time to reconsider some long-standing rules that no longer serve us well when it comes to decorating compact areas. From banishing the notion that small rooms must be painted in light colors to challenging the idea that furniture should always be small-scale, here are some alternative approaches that can maximize the functionality and aesthetics of limited square footage. It’s time to break free from outdated rules and embrace innovative strategies for decorating small spaces.
New Rules for decorating spaces are as follows:
- Different furniture styles
Gopal Suthar, Founder, Furniselan, says, “The key is to strike a balance between functionality, aesthetics, and personal style, embracing creativity and experimentation in small space design. Mixing different furniture styles and finishes is now encouraged, allowing for a more eclectic and personalized look. It’s also acceptable to incorporate statement pieces that add character and become focal points, as long as they are proportionate to the space.”
- Sofa-cum-bed
A sheesham wood sofa cum bed becomes an ideal choice for small living areas or studio apartments.
- A functional study
Wooden wall hanging, study console tables offer a compact workspace solution, allowing you to create a functional study or office area without occupying valuable floor space.
- No room for heavy furniture
“Avoid heavy and ornate furniture, which can overwhelm the limited space and make it feel crowded. To cop a similar look, search for furniture with small dimensions and leggy, airy pieces that don’t have a lot of visual weight,” adds Suthar.
- Space saving designs
With its space-saving design and dual functionality, space-saving nesting tables and coffee table with stool is an excellent choice for small spaces, offering both style and versatility. “The built-in stools can be easily tucked away underneath when not in use, saving valuable floor space. When needed, the stools can be pulled out and placed around the table, providing convenient seating for guests or family members. This multi-purpose furniture piece not only serves as a focal point in the room but also offers a practical and efficient way to accommodate seating needs without overcrowding the area. Incorporating these furniture styles in a small space ensures practicality and adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the overall design,” opines Suthar.
- Colour blocking
When you’re trying to carve a living room out of a smaller studio space, you can also use colour blocking to your advantage. “It is advised to move away from dark colours like black and navy blue, as well as toning down prints. Instead, opt for brighter and lighter colours that can help open up the space visually,” says Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore.
- Innovative light fixtures
To create a more inviting and comfortable atmosphere in small spaces, “designers suggest layering in multiple lighting sources, ranging from table lamps and floor lamps to sconces. By incorporating different lighting fixtures, you can achieve a warm and welcoming ambiance, especially in living rooms where relaxation and hosting occur,” adds Kansal.
- Fragrance
Meanwhile, give due attention to the fragrance. The right aroma can do wonders in a small space and cultivate a very refreshing atmosphere. Since the space is small, a candle or sachet will work.