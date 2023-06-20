CHANGE LANGUAGE
7 Styling Tips for Men to Master Summer Colours this Season
1-MIN READ

7 Styling Tips for Men to Master Summer Colours this Season

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 21:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Whether you're attending a beach party, going on vacation, or simply enjoying the warm weather, incorporating vibrant and lively hues into your wardrobe can elevate your style game (Representative Image; Shutterstock)

Elevate your style with summer colours, perfect for any occasion

When it comes to styling summer colours, men have a wide array of options to create stylish and refreshing outfits that perfectly capture the essence of the season. Summer is the perfect season to experiment with a wide range of colours. While there are no hard and fast rules, understanding the colour palette can help you create visually appealing outfits. Whether you’re attending a beach party, going on vacation, or simply enjoying the warm weather, incorporating vibrant and lively hues into your wardrobe can elevate your style game.

Here are some specific tips to help you embrace summer colours with flair:

  • Begin with the Basics
    Start with a collection of neutral outfits such as white and light grey T-shirts, polo shirts, and lightweight button-up shirts. These versatile pieces can be paired with various summer colours and patterns.
  • Experiment with Pastels
    Pastel colours are a summer staple. Incorporate soft shades of pink, mint green, baby blue, lavender, and lemon yellow into your wardrobe. Pastel-coloured shorts, chinos, or shirts can be effortlessly paired with neutral tones for a sophisticated and summery look.
  • Play with Bold Colors
    Add pops of bold and vibrant colours to your outfit for a statement look. Choose one item, such as a shirt or a pair of shorts, in a striking hue like electric blue, coral, or emerald green. Keep the rest of your outfit in neutral tones to let the bold colour take centre stage.
  • Opt for Light-Colored Denim
    Swap out your dark-coloured jeans for lighter alternatives. Light wash or white denim jeans can be paired with a range of summer colours, giving a fresh and breezy feel to your outfit. Combine them with a patterned shirt or a colourful polo for a stylish casual look.
  • Colorful Footwear
    Don’t forget about your footwear! Opt for sneakers or loafers in vibrant colours like red, orange, or blue. They can add a playful touch to your outfit while keeping your feet comfortable during the summer.

  • Accessorize Wisely
    Consider adding colourful accessories like socks or pocket squares to elevate your summer look. Be mindful of balancing the colours and patterns to create a cohesive ensemble.
  • Embrace Tropical Prints
    Try floral-printed shirts in your summer wardrobe. Pair them with solid-coloured items to create a balanced and fashionable look.

