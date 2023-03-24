7 Surprising Benefits of Regular Sexual Activity

Sexual activity is a natural and healthy part of life, and research suggests that it offers a range of surprising benefits for both physical and mental well-being. From improved cardiovascular health and reduced stress to boosted self-esteem and better sleep, regular sexual activity has been linked to a range of positive outcomes. Let’s explore seven surprising benefits of regular sexual activity and the science behind them. Whether you’re looking to improve your physical health, strengthen your relationships, or simply feel better, you may be surprised by the many benefits of regular sexual activity.