7 Tips for Developing a Strong Bond With Your In-Laws

There are many advantages of living in an extended family, but it also needs some efforts to forge a strong bonding with all. When you live with your in-laws, the success of married life could depend on the kind of bonding you enjoy with them. In the case of many couples we would have noticed tensions in married life due to strained relationships with their in-laws.
People often complain about their spouse’s parents and end up severing ties with them. Sometimes, it could lead to unpleasant repercussions as it can affect your spouse’s happiness.
Having a good relationship with in-laws can save a marriage from going ugly. Getting married is likely moving into a new house and a new family. One must sit and openly communicate with their spouse about their expectations from each other’s families. This will help in building a strong relationship with in-laws.
Here are a few tips to improve your relationships with In-laws:
- Communicate: Sit together and address the elephant in the room. Talking behind the back will never serve better. Instead, communicate openly and resolve issues and misunderstandings with your in-laws.
- Don’t take everything personally: Having a good sense of humour can save you from a tricky situation. Holding grudges and taking everything to the heart can create pent-up frustrations resulting in hostile relationships.
- Be reasonable: One should not set unreasonable expectations from your in-laws. You must understand that they are not your parents, and they will behave differently. Lower your expectations so that you do not get disheartened.
- Make an effort: Bonding with your in-laws will increase the closeness between you and them. Reciprocate when your in-laws make an effort to become your friends.
- Appreciate: Everybody feels better when they are appreciated. Express gratitude to your in-laws for all the help they offer you. Appreciate when they do baby-sitting, dog-sitting, and help you in household chores.
- Find common grounds: Find common interests and hobbies. To befriend them, participate in activities that your in-laws and you can enjoy. This will make them feel accepted.
- Don’t escalate fights: Escalating fights is the worst thing you do. Try as hard not to escalate the fights. Extreme emotional reactions do not serve any purpose. Instead try to find a solution to unpleasant situations through amicable discussions.