7 Vastu Tips To Maintain A Healthy Balance And Harmony In Your House

Vastu is not only about the structure of the house but also how one maintains their house. Jeevika Sharma, Vastu expert shares 7 ways to maintain a healthy balance and harmony in the household:

Keep your home clean and organised. The furniture, bedsheets, utensils and all other things at home should be kept in an organised manner. A clean and organised home attracts positivity and maintains healthy balance and harmony at home. A shabby and unkempt home would attract a lot of negative energy which would disturb the peace in the house. If you are shifting to a new home it is advisable that the new home is facing northeast. North east facing home attracts good luck and brings harmony into the house. Place paintings and idols which symbolize happiness such as a happy family picture, a painting which portrays an image of the happy couple or a peaceful life, etc. Such paintings bring in positivity and reflect the same in people living in the house. Don’t choose decorative items which represent destruction or disharmony. Make sure that your house is well lit and also has good ventilation. Sunlight brings positive energy and kill germs making the home odour free. If there is any wall in the house that is damaged in any way, you should get it repaired immediately. This is because it affects the harmony in the house. Damage represents decay which would attract the same inside the house. Havan pooja once a month can help maintain harmony and balance in the home. Havan pooja clears all the negativity and evil eye from the house, thus maintaining harmony among the family members. Make sure you keep this Havan pooja a private affair and not invite relatives or friends to the pooja. Place the Buddha statue or painting in the drawing room. It symbolized peace and harmony. One Buddha statue or painting is enough to get a positive effect.