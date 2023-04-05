7 Ways In Which You Can Ease And Support Communication With Autistic Children

Children with autism can often face issues when it comes to communicating and expressing themselves. Communication difficulty is actually considered to be one of the core symptoms of autism. Most children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from a very early age withdraw themselves owing to the difficulty that they face in communicating with others but that should not be the case. Parents and relatives from the very beginning should make conversations easy for them and also know the techniques that can make communication with them easier.

There are many ways to support communication in autistic children. Here are some strategies that can be helpful:

Use visual aids: Many autistic children respond well to visual aids such as pictures, symbols, and charts. These can be used to help them understand and express their thoughts and feelings. Simplify language: Use simple, clear language when communicating with autistic children. Avoid using abstract or metaphorical language, and break down complex concepts into smaller, more manageable pieces. Use repetition: Autistic children often benefit from repetition, so be prepared to repeat key information or instructions multiple times. Give them time to process: Autistic children may need more time to process information and formulate their responses. Allow them time to process and respond at their own pace. Use technology: There are many technological tools available that can support communication in autistic children, such as speech-generating devices, communication apps, and visual schedules. Use positive reinforcement: Praise and positive reinforcement can be powerful motivators for autistic children. Acknowledge their efforts and successes, and provide positive feedback to encourage them to continue communicating. Seek professional support: Dr Himani Narula, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert & Co-Founder and Director of Continua Kids says, “A speech-language therapist or other professional trained in working with autistic children can provide additional support and strategies to help improve communication skills."

Dr. Narula further added, “It is important to remember that every autistic child is unique, and what works for one child may not work for another. It may take some trial and error to find the strategies that work best for each individual child."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here