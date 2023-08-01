8 Healthy And Authentic Indian Snacks One Must Savour This Monsoon Season

Even though monsoons can be tiresome and boring owing to the constant pouring and all the waterlogged roads that can be a cause of major hindrance, it for sure is special. Monsoons can bring about some of the best moments in life. And there’s nothing better than indulging in some great food on rainy days.

However, for someone who is perhaps a fitness enthusiast, it is not at all convenient to snack to that extent. It is not at all that fitness enthusiasts do not crave snacks, they do but they always try and look for healthy alternatives. A lot of people do not believe in the fact that there are healthy Indian snacks available and one can easily find them on apps such as InsanelyGood grocery delivery app.

Here are 8 authentic Indian snacks that are an absolute must-try:-

Millet Murukku:

Meet the age-old regional hit in every South Indian family. Made using a tried-and-tested traditional recipe, and fried in a non-reused sunflower oil, these Murukkus are a hit with your cup of hot tea in the rainy season, and even otherwise. Millet Nippatu:

Fresh homemade Nipattu made using a traditional home recipe with zero additives qualifies as a perfect evening snack. Enjoy this nutty, crunchy Nippattu, with a cup of hot tea, on a slow, restful evening. Ooty Varkey:

Ooty Special Varkey is a type of savoury snack that originates from Ooty, a popular hill station in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Varkey is typically a square or rectangular-shaped snack that is made using flour, spices, and oil. It is known for its crispy texture and flavorful taste. You can enjoy a variety of different shapes too, such as square and round Ooty Varkey. Chakkli:

This ideal tea-time snack is made fresh and so crunchy that you can’t stop at just one. Made with pure ingredients, one bite of this yummy snack is all it takes to keep you hooked! Vampoosa: Crispy, noodle-shaped sibling of the Murukulu, Vampoosa is an Andhra speciality. Its presence, however, has reached far and beyond the borders of the state and found a place in many South Indian homes and hearts. No need for an occasion or a special time of day - you can snack on Vampoosa, all day long. Avalakki Mixture (Homemade Poha):

Tossed with curry leaves, crunchy peanuts, and red chillies, this Poha mixture is exactly what you are looking for on a rain-soaked day. One bite is all it takes for you to take a trip down memory lane. Ragi Fingers:

Whole wheat, no maida and made with Himalayan pink salt - this can be the perfect snack for your family. Homemade ragi fingers are made using authentic and long-established recipes. Bitter Gourd Chips:

Fresh bitter gourd slices, well-seasoned with a blend of spices give you a nutritious snack to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime! These are healthy and yet very tasty, so not to be missed.

Enjoy!