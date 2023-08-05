8 Hours Of Sleep To Consuming More Water, Home Remedies To Reduce Period Bloating

Periods can be one of the toughest times for a woman to deal with. Pain, anxiety, mood swings and backache are some of the common issues women face during their periods. Another issue is bloating which refers to constipation or the tightness around the stomach. Bloating during periods may be due to digestion issues that are very common among menstruating women. Here are a few tips you could try to relieve bloating in the periods.

Aim for 8 hours of sleep

Menstruating women should aim to get 8 hours of sleep during the night as lack of sleep has been linked with Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. Obstetrician-Gynecologist Kelly Roy told Women’s Health Magazine, “Sleep is often impacted by the pain of menstruation, bloating and feeling out of sorts." Kelly added that excess fluid in the belly is able to move back into the body and be eliminated during these crucial hours.

Cut down on fibre intake

It’s a healthy habit to include fruits and vegetables in your diet. You should avoid them consuming them in mass quantities during your periods. You may experience increased bloating simply because your body isn’t used to the fibre, Sara Twogood, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology told Women’s Magazine. This fact was also proven in a 2020 study published in the journal Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. Eating high-fibre diets increases bloating in menstruating women.

Consume more water

Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water a day during periods helps in fighting bloating and cramps. Not having enough water can lead to reduced urination and pain, migraines and fatigue. You tend to lose fluids and get dehydrated during the periods. Dehydration can make you feel fatigued and cause muscular pain as well because enough oxygen reaches your red blood cells.

Stress reduction

Women who feel stressed are more likely to experience PMS symptoms. When you are stressed, your body releases cortisol, the primary stress hormone, and it leads to an increase in sugar. It also leads to glucose in the bloodstream and enhances the brain’s use of glucose as well. Try relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation and massage to alleviate the symptoms.