Kamal Kakdi, also known as lotus stem or water lily root, is a versatile ingredient used in many cuisines across the world. Despite its unassuming appearance, this root vegetable packs a punch in terms of flavour and nutritional benefits. From its unique texture to its wide range of culinary uses, there’s a lot to discover about Kamal Kakdi. Here are eight interesting facts about this underappreciated ingredient that will leave you amazed by the many wonders of this versatile vegetable.

1. Nutritional Benefits:

Kamal Kakdi is a low-calorie, high-fibre vegetable that is loaded with vitamins and minerals. It is an excellent source of Vitamin C, potassium, and iron, which helps boost immunity, regulate blood pressure and maintain healthy blood cells.

2. Texture:

The lotus stem has a unique texture that is crunchy and slightly chewy, making it an excellent addition to stir-fries, salads, and curries.

3. Medicinal Properties:

Kamal Kakdi is known for its medicinal properties and is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various ailments. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties.

4. Culinary Uses:

This versatile vegetable can be used in a variety of dishes. It is often used in stir-fries, curries, soups, and salads. The lotus stem can also be pickled or fried to make crispy lotus chips.

5. Availability:

Another, interesting fact about this is that it is a seasonal vegetable, available in the summer and monsoon seasons. It is widely cultivated in India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries.

6. Preparation:

Before using Kamal Kakdi, it needs to be cleaned thoroughly to remove any dirt or mud. The outer layer needs to be peeled off, revealing the white, crunchy flesh inside.

7. Symbolic Significance:

In Hinduism, the lotus is a symbol of purity, enlightenment, and spiritual growth. The Kamal Kakdi or Lotus Stem, therefore, holds significant cultural and religious importance in India.

8. Environmental Benefits:

Lotus plants grow in wetlands and help regulate the water levels in lakes and ponds. The lotus stem is also a sustainable food source as the entire plant is used, and no part goes to waste.

