8 Signs That Indicate You May be Dealing With Phone Call Anxiety

Phone call anxiety is a specific type of social anxiety disorder that manifests when people experience heightened levels of fear and discomfort in making or receiving phone calls. It goes beyond mere nervousness and can interfere with daily life, relationships, and professional obligations. The sound of a ringing phone may trigger a cascade of negative thoughts and physical sensations, leading to avoidance behaviors or excessive worry about upcoming calls. To shed light on this important topic, renowned therapist Alison Seponara recently shared valuable insights through an Instagram post titled ‘Phone Call Anxiety Sounds Like.’ Let’s explore some of the signs she highlighted and gain a deeper understanding of this common struggle.
View this post on Instagram
- Feeling Inadequate in Conversations
Those experiencing phone call anxiety often fear saying the wrong thing or not having the answer to the other person’s questions. This fear can stem from a desire to appear knowledgeable or avoid feeling embarrassed or judged.
- Dread of Awkward Silences
Many individuals with phone call anxiety feel a strong aversion to awkward silence during phone conversations. They become anxious about not knowing what to say next, which can lead to a heightened sense of unease. This anxiety may be further intensified by the thought of ending the call abruptly, as it can leave them feeling even more anxious and socially awkward.
- Perceiving Urgency in Incoming Calls
In an era dominated by text messages and emails, receiving a phone call can be perceived as a rare occurrence. As a result, individuals with phone call anxiety may automatically assume that an incoming call must be an emergency or something urgent. This anticipation can amplify their anxiety before answering the call.
- Masking Anxiety
Phone call anxiety can cause one to feel that they are not in the right headspace to engage in a conversation. Despite this, they may feel pressured to mask their anxiety and maintain a composed demeanor, fearing that revealing their unease will be perceived negatively by the other person.
- Overthinking and Rehearsing
The fear of not knowing what to say during a phone call can lead to overthinking and rehearsing conversations ahead of time. Those with phone call anxiety often feel like they never know the right words to say, and this uncertainty can trigger excessive mental preparation.
- Fear of Forgetting the Purpose of the Call
Another common manifestation of phone call anxiety is the fear of forgetting the reason for making the call in the first place. The pressure to remember the purpose of the call can add an additional layer of stress and anxiety, making the entire experience overwhelming.
- Conversational Pressure
When experiencing phone call anxiety, individuals may find themselves in a constant state of fight or flight mode. This heightened physiological response makes it challenging to engage in a conversation comfortably, as their brain is preoccupied with stress and anxiety.
- Difficulty Saying ‘No’
For individuals with phone call anxiety, the fear of being asked to do something they cannot refuse can be overwhelming. They may feel a sense of obligation to comply with any request, fearing the consequences of saying ‘no’ or disappointing others.