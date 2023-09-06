8 Signs You Are Being Breadcrumbed In A Relationship

Caption: Breadcrumbing can leave people feeling emotionally drained.

Breadcrumbing is an experience that can leave individuals feeling emotionally drained and unfulfilled. It occurs when one person in a relationship offers irregular attention or affection, just enough to keep the other person interested, while simultaneously keeping them at a distance. Shedding light on this important topic, renowned therapist Dr Susanne Wolf shared valuable insights through an Instagram post titled ‘Signs of being “breadcrumbed" by someone. If you find yourself questioning the authenticity of your relationship and suspect that you may be a victim of breadcrumb, it’s important to recognize the signs and empower yourself to make informed decisions. According to Dr Susanne Wolf, here are some important signs to watch out for:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Susanne Wolf (@mymentalhealthspace)

Showing Interest Without Commitment:

A clear sign of being breadcrumbed is when someone consistently shows interest in your plans but fails to follow through. They might enthusiastically discuss future outings or activities but never solidify any plans. This behaviour can leave you feeling hopeful yet ultimately disappointed. Mixed Signals and Confusion:

Breadcrumbing often involves sending mixed signals that leave you feeling perplexed about the other person’s true intentions. They may alternate between flirty behaviour and distant indifference, making it difficult to understand where you stand with them emotionally. Lack of Follow-Through:

They may exhibit small bursts of interest, showering you with compliments, flirtatious messages, or gestures of affection. However, when it comes to taking the relationship to the next level or following through on their promises, they consistently fall short. Ignoring or Delaying Responses:

One of the most frustrating signs of being breadcrumbed is when someone consistently ignores or delays their responses to your messages or calls. This behaviour demonstrates a lack of consideration for your feelings and a lack of investment in the relationship. Lack of Effort:

Individuals who are not serious often show a lack of effort in building a genuine connection. They may prioritize their own needs and desires without considering how their actions affect them. This can leave you feeling emotionally drained and undervalued. Keeping Options Open:

Breadcrumbing often involves maintaining contact with multiple people simultaneously. By doing so, they keep their options open, never fully committing to any one person. This behaviour prevents the development of a deep and meaningful connection. Reluctance to Define the Relationship:

Those who are breadcrumbs tend to avoid defining the relationship or discussing exclusivity. They may shy away from conversations about commitment, leaving you in a state of uncertainty and confusion. Illusion of Care and Interest:

They are masters at creating the illusion of care and interest through their words and actions. However, when it comes to substantial conversations or addressing deeper emotional needs, they respond with superficial answers, avoiding any meaningful discussion.

By being aware of these signs, you can better seek out relationships that offer genuine care and commitment.