8 Superfoods To Fight Diabetes And Control Blood Sugar Levels

Individuals with prediabetes, diabetes or other medical conditions that impact blood sugar levels need to prioritise healthy eating habits. Diabetes is a highly prevalent disease in India with a large number of people falling prey to it every year due to a deteriorating lifestyle and carelessness in food choices. Nevertheless, there is good news that you can manage this condition by making changes in your diet and lifestyle. Although many foods possess the potential to decrease blood sugar, certain foods may be more efficient than others. Foods, particularly those high in added sugars and refined carbohydrates, have the potential to cause blood sugar fluctuations. On the other hand, other food items can assist in regulating blood sugar levels while also supporting overall health.

Here are 8 superfoods that are best for dealing with diabetes and controlling blood sugar levels:

Pumpkin and pumpkin seeds

With an abundance of fibre and antioxidants, pumpkin and pumpkin seeds are an excellent option for managing blood sugar levels, according to Healthline. Pumpkin has been traditionally used as a remedy for diabetes in various countries such as Mexico and Iran. The considerable amount of beneficial fats and proteins present in pumpkin seeds makes them an exceptional selection for regulating blood sugar levels.

Berries

Several research studies have associated consuming berries with better regulation of blood sugar levels. Berries are abundant in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and they are an ideal option for individuals who face challenges in managing their blood sugar levels.

Citrus fruits

Despite the sweetness of numerous citrus fruits, scientific studies indicate that they may aid in lowering blood sugar levels. Citrus fruits are classified as low glycemic fruits because they do not impact blood sugar levels as considerably as other fruits such as watermelon and pineapple.

Eggs

Eggs are a highly nutritious food item that offers a concentrated supply of protein, beneficial fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Certain research studies have associated egg consumption with improved regulation of blood sugar levels.

Avocados

Apart from their creamy and delectable taste, avocados may provide considerable advantages in managing blood sugar levels. They are abundant in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and research has demonstrated that incorporating them into meals can lead to better control of blood sugar levels.

Apples

Apples consist of soluble fibre and plant-based components such as quercetin, chlorogenic acid and gallic acid, all of which can potentially decrease blood sugar levels and offer protection against diabetes.

Oats and oat bran

Incorporating oats and oat bran into your regular diet can potentially lead to better regulation of blood sugar levels, owing to their elevated concentration of soluble fibre. Numerous studies have demonstrated the remarkable capability of soluble fibre to decrease blood sugar levels.

Chia seeds

Consuming chia seeds can potentially aid in regulating blood sugar levels. Various research studies have associated the consumption of chia seeds with reductions in blood sugar levels and enhancements in insulin sensitivity.

