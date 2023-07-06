8 Times Janhvi Kapoor Taught Us to Slay Classy and Sexy in Breathtaking Ethnic Attires

We are all prepared to start the hunt for a sartorially prepared wedding look inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, fashion’s chicest expert who literally lives for wedding couture, as another wedding season looms. Finding the right way to look as a wedding guest without outshining the bride is a chore we can easily characterize as ultra-daunting, regardless of whether it is a destination wedding with a laid-back ceremony on the beach or a fully formal celebration with a black tie requirement. Another problem to be addressed as the temperatures continue to rise is dressing appropriately for the festive season in the sweltering summer heat and the impending monsoon humidity.

The actor Janhvi Kapoor’s most recent collection of looks is jam-packed with important fashion ideas, and when it comes to dressing for the holidays, the actor appears to have figured out how to choose the chicest silhouettes without going overboard. The actor’s style is an obvious addition to the mood board for a festive wardrobe because each outfit he wears makes a statement, whether it’s the pearl-dripping lehenga by Manish Malhotra that she wore to the NMACC event in Mumbai or the vibrantly printed skirt and crop set by designer duo Saaksha and Kinni.

Continue reading for a list of the most important fashion takeaways from the actor’s most recent public outings that will guarantee you’ll be the best-dressed guest at the event.

Keeping it Neutral

Making a statement in neutrals is the new daring move, especially when quiet luxury is having its moment and neutral palettes in tones of beige, white, and cream are taking over our wardrobes. The pre-stitched tan Tarun Tahiliani sari that Kapoor wore was amplified by an eye-catching diamond necklace, and she added a splash of colour with red lips. In a different outfit, the actor took a more conventional tack, keeping her hair light and airy with a straightforward blow dry and matching maang tikka and earring set for jewellery.

Never Undermine What a Cape Can Do to the Entire Look

This season, choose a more contemporary cape rather than the traditional dupatta. This choice is not only appropriate for a dance floor, but it also includes a guarantee that there will be no hassle. With an all-pearl ivory suit by Manish Malhotra and a striking choker, Kapoor took a more glam approach. The actor also adopted a more laid-back style by donning a blue pant pair by Anita Dongre, which is perfect for a midday party.

Trusty Classics That Shall Always Embrace Your Personality

A traditional sari is, as we all know, a top-notch investment. An ancestral silk sari that speaks of our extensive, multigenerational history has the greatest stylistic impact. From a traditional Kanjeevaram silk to a sophisticated embroidered chiffon sari, Kapoor demonstrates how these transitional designs look best when accessorised with simple statement jewellery.

Proving Prints Will Always Stay in Fashion

It only seems fair that we incorporate prints into our festive wardrobe rotation at this time of year, when their popularity peaks. While a loud print may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Kapoor demonstrates how to wear them in diverse styles. The actor opted for peach accents to balance the eye-catching shade of green in a flowy Anita Dongre sari. She chose a less formal lehenga ensemble without the dupatta from Saaksha & Kinni in another location.

Going Risqué and Bold

In many instances, Kapoor has provided us with an alternative to the traditional blouse by taking a daring approach to it. The actor has made a compelling argument for more provocative styles this festive season by wearing an all-over sequin sari with a matching halter neck shirt or choosing a strapless corset blouse to pair with a classic ivory sari.

The Cutting Edge Looks

With these contemporary iterations that Kapoor wore, elevate your traditional ensembles. The actor’s contemporary spin on the classics upgrades our go-to festive season outfits with anything from a low-draped all-sequin sari to a cutout blouse worn with a form-fitting fishtail silhouette lehenga.

Taking on the Spotlight and How

With these vibrant outfits worn by Kapoor, increase the colour factor this holiday season. The star added further colour to her outfit by accessorising with blue jewels while donning a bright yellow sari with white embroidery in contrast. In a different outfit, she wore an embroidered sleeveless top with a breezy neon green zari. The actor maintained a casual, summer-ready appearance with wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Pastels for the Win

For those seeking a light solution for the hot summer months, translucent curtains may be the ideal option. When it comes to her sheer drapes, Kapoor seems to favour flowery motifs. Giving two variations, the actor chose small earrings for one look that was more minimalist, and statement silver jewellery for the other that was more glam. Both appearances are suitable for a daytime outdoor event.