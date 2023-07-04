9 Beauty and Hair Essentials to Brave the Monsoons: Stock Up Now

Prepare for the monsoons with these essential beauty and hair products. Shield your skin from humidity and rain with a lightweight moisturizer and a water-resistant sunscreen. Tame frizz and protect your hair with an anti-humidity serum and a nourishing hair mask. Stock up on these monsoon must-haves for a flawless look.

The Ayurveda Company’s Hibiscus Hair Serum

During the rainy season, the humidity present in the atmosphere causes the hair to absorb airborne hydrogen. This makes hair frizzy, brittle and prone to hair fall. The Ayurveda Company’s Hibiscus Hair Serum smoothens rough hair & revives its shine with the extraordinary Japakusumadi, Hibiscus & Moringa. Diligently crafted with potent herbs like Brahmi, Hibiscus, Moringa, Almond and others, the hair serum is a perfect choice for those who have dull and rough hair. The enriching oils nourish hair, repairs hair damage and make them healthy and strong. Infused with the miraculous blend of Ayurveda’s chosen flowers, it imparts strength to the hair shafts with Brahmi and control frizz, brittleness, and hair fall.

The Body Shop’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Cleansing Conditioner

A foamless formula that gently cleanses your hair, The Body Shop’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Cleansing Conditioner rids your hair of product buildup, leaving it squeaky clean without stripping essential oils. The cleansing conditioner, enriched with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, replenishes your hair and scalp with much-needed hydration and locks the moisture. Your curls will undoubtedly thank you for that!

Straight to normal hair too become prone to frizz during monsoon, The Body Shop’s Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo does wonders for such hair. It’s vegan and made with 91% ingredients of natural origin, including organic banana puree. This fruity-smelling frizz-fighter leaves dry hair looking smoother and less frizzy and feeling softer, fresher and healthier.

La Pink’s Ubtan White Haldi Face Mask with Saffron

La Pink’s Ubtan White Haldi Face Mask is infused with Sandalwood, Barley extracts, Cactus, and Sea Lettuce flakes. This mask absorbs excess oil, removes impurities, and rejuvenates your skin. It also contains saffron and Kaolin Clay, which cleanses and detoxifies pores, soothing your skin and leaving it soft and supple. Priced at INR 515, the face mask, like other La Pink products, is 100% Microplastic Free Formulation and gives you a glowing visage.

Skinella Dragon Fruit Deep Cleansing Face Mask

The power of the dragon(fruit), harnessed effectively in one handy face mask. Skinella’s Dragon Fruit Deep Cleansing Face Mask is made with real dragon fruit beads, softening your skin and cleansing it from within. The beads also work to exfoliate skin cells and remove dead cells from the surface, unclogging pores and hydrating the skin cells from within. Dragon fruit is a great source of Vitamins C and E, that work together to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, soothe sunburns, and promote new cell growth. Effective on all skin types, this mask is especially helpful in getting rid of acne and leaving your skin baby-soft, nourished, and smooth as butter. Dragon fruits are also rich in antioxidants that help fight off free radicals, enhancing your inner glow. The mask is best used after draining in rain to get all the dirt out.

Saturn Scalp Revitalizing Haircare Kit

With a powerful combination of Hair Growth Oil & Anti-Hairfall Shampoo, Saturn Intensive Haircare Kit provides the necessary nourishment & treats scalp issues. Fortified with potent ingredients like onion oil, bhringraj oil, tea tree oil, Brahmi oil & jojoba oil, Saturn Hair Growth Oil encourages healthier hair follicles. With the goodness of caffeine, aloe vera, argan oil & biotin, Saturn Hair Shampoo provides in-depth nourishment & delivers essential nutrients to your hair during the monsoon season.

pH Split-Ends Repair Serum

Discover the ultimate solution to frizzy, split-end prone hair with pH’s Split-Ends Repair Serum, designed to restore your hair’s health and shine with the delightful scent of vanilla and iris extracts. Experience the ultimate combination of repair and fragrance with the pH Split-Ends Repair Serum, enriched with the goodness of vanilla and iris extracts. The serum’s expertly crafted formula penetrates deeply into your hair, sealing and repairing split-ends to give you silky, smooth hair that looks and feels revitalised and is exclusively launched in India by Maison D’Auraine.

Amala Earth Hair Growth Shampoo with Anti-Dandruff and Anti Frizz

This all-natural shampoo is packed with Ayurvedic blends to address your hair care needs. During the monsoon season, when hair is prone to dandruff, frizz, and hair fall, this shampoo becomes your ultimate companion.

Enriched with fenugreek, it nourishes your scalp, fights dryness, and strengthens roots. Onion, a hair care hero, stimulates keratin production and promotes hair growth. Blackseed acts as an antioxidant, protecting your hair from damage. With these potent ingredients, this shampoo strengthens hair, adds volume and shine, controls hair fall, and boosts growth.

What sets this shampoo apart is its earth-friendly approach. It utilizes natural ingredients, providing you with an eco-friendly hair care solution. Embrace sustainability while achieving luscious locks. The shampoo is available on Amala Earth.

Colorbar’s Restoring and Balancing Foaming Face Wash

Embrace the advantages of our hemp-enriched gentle foaming face wash during monsoons. This extraordinary product works its magic by effortlessly delving deep into your pores, thanks to its soft built-in brush that acts as a mystical wand for your skin. It skillfully rids your skin of excess oil, impurities, and dirt while ensuring that your skin’s natural moisture barrier remains intact. Priced at INR 495, this face wash features a plethora of ingredients, including Hemp seed extract, Vitamin C, Pomegranate Extract, and Mulberry extract, which serve as natural powerhouses for your skin at the time when the season makes the oily or super dry.

Make-up:

Colorbar’s Just Smoky Kajal and Colorbar’s Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lip Color

Introducing the ultimate companion: Just Smoky Kajal, your all-in-one eyeliner, kajal, and eyeshadow! Prepare to be mesmerized by its stunning versatility, offering a high-pigment matte color that stays put for a remarkable 12 hours. Not only does this eye kajal pencil deliver sensational results, but it’s also lightweight and waterproof. Priced at INR 695, it is designed to withstand the challenges of the monsoon season, making it as resilient as the rebel within you. Rain or shine, this kajal will stay in place, allowing you to showcase your fierce and fabulous style with confidence.

Monsoon’s call for a time to pucker up with a vibrant twist! Say hello to the marvelous world of transfer-proof lipsticks that won’t budge and unleash your inner diva with Colorbar’s Power Kiss Matte Transfer-proof Lip Color. With a single stroke, these18 exquisite vegan lip colors deliver an intense matte finish that are simply irresistible. Prepare to be wowed by the impressive range, with each one offering a rich, long-lasting color that’s gloriously opaque. Whether you’re rocking a bold statement or a subtle everyday look, these lipsticks priced at INR 499 have got you covered!

Modicare’s Urban Color London Intense Color Liquid Eyeliner

Winged eyeliner is one of the most classic makeup trends you can pull off to look glamorous. Use Modicare’s Urban Color London Intense Color Liquid Eyeliner for a shiny, smooth line with only one stroke. An intense, glossy liquid eyeliner that is highly pigmented and glides on smoothly to emphasize the eyes with a sparkling finish. It delivers a smooth, shiny line in just one stroke. It comes with an ultra-fine bristle brush for professional application, and the deep black solution is ideal for producing dramatic, attention-grabbing eyes or creating any desired effect. With this super-saturated, water-resistant liquid liner, which costs MRP Rs. 345/-, one may effortlessly achieve a flawless look.