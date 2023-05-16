9 Foods To Add To Your Diet To Lower Blood Pressure

The human body is an intricate network of interrelated organs and systems, requiring a holistic approach to maintain overall well-being. Achieving optimal health involves nurturing physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of one’s being. Prioritizing balance and harmony within the body aligns with the fundamental principles of holistic health and wellness. By considering the interconnectedness of various factors, individuals can strive for comprehensive well-being and enhance their overall quality of life.

A high blood pressure can disturb the orchestration and create an imbalance and can cause harm and damage to the organs and its functions. “Keeping blood pressure low is about recognizing the importance of this balance and harmony within the body, and taking steps to restore and maintain this balance in order to achieve optimal health and well-being,” says Dr Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru and Corporate life coach.

In order to effectively help lower the blood pressure, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Apart from exercising regularly and reducing the body weight, a healthy nutrition plays a vital role.

“Just by making simple nutrition modifications and adding foods based on our type of climate and ensuring local regional and seasonal foods, one can lower blood pressure. Eating a balanced meal that is wholesome and includes lots of fruits and vegetables, legumes, sprouts, nuts, and a variety of other foods are all beneficial for lowering blood pressure,” adds Mehta.

Potassium is a vital mineral that regulates blood pressure. “A potassium-rich diet can assist to balance the effects of sodium and support normal blood pressure levels. In addition, potassium may aid in blood vessel wall relaxation, which may enhance blood flow and further lower blood pressure,” states Mehta.

Mehta shares a list of foods to add to your diet to lower blood pressure