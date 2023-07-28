9 Smart Hacks to Protect Your Home in Monsoons

While the monsoon offers break from the sweltering summer it can also bring a series of problems if your home is not ready to handle the negative effects of this weather. With a little planning and some smart hacks, you can transform your abode into a cozy sanctuary during the rainy season. Abhijith R Priyan, CEO, buildAhome shares some tips to make your home monsoon-ready:

Waterproofing is the Key

Start by checking your home for any leaks or cracks that may allow rainwater to seep in. Waterproofing solutions, such as sealants and paints, can be applied to prevent water damage. Pay special attention to vulnerable areas like roofs, windows, and doors. Declutter and Organize

Clear out any unnecessary clutter to avoid dampness and mold growth. Monsoon can make your home feel stuffy and cramped, so create a more breathable environment by organizing your belongings and maximizing storage space. Invest in Door Mats and Rugs

Place durable doormats at the entrance of your home to prevent muddy footprints from ruining your floors. Additionally, opt for rugs made of materials that are easy to clean and dry quickly. Not only do they enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home, but they also protect your flooring from water damage. Embrace Indoor Plants

Brighten up your home by bringing in some vibrant indoor plants. Apart from adding a touch of greenery, certain plants like spider plants, peace lilies, and snake plants help purify the indoor air by absorbing pollutants. However, make sure not to overwater them to prevent root rot. Keep Pest Control in Check

The monsoon season often invites unwanted guests like mosquitoes, flies, and ants. To keep them at bay, make sure to regularly clean your home, seal any gaps or cracks, and use natural repellents like neem oil or citronella candles. A clean and pest-free home will ensure a healthier and happier monsoon experience. Maintain Proper Ventilation

While it’s tempting to keep your windows closed during heavy downpours, it’s essential to allow proper ventilation to prevent humidity and moisture buildup. Invest in mesh screens or install window ventilators to let fresh air circulate while keeping pests out. Protect Electronics and Appliances

Power fluctuations are common during the monsoon season, posing a risk to your valuable electronics and appliances. Install surge protectors and voltage stabilizers to safeguard them from voltage surges. Unplug sensitive equipment during lightning storms to avoid damage caused by electrical surges. Create a Cozy Ambiance

Monsoons offer the perfect opportunity to create a warm and cozy ambiance in your home. Add soft lighting, invest in comfortable cushions and throws, and place scented candles or incense sticks to create a relaxing atmosphere. Curling up with a book or enjoying a hot cup of tea while listening to the rain can be incredibly soothing. Emergency Preparedness

Be prepared for any emergencies that might arise during the monsoon season. Keep essential supplies like torches, batteries, a first aid kit, and non-perishable food items stocked up. Familiarize yourself with emergency numbers and plan an evacuation route if needed.

With these smart hacks, your home will be monsoon-ready and will serve as a sanctuary during the rainy season. Embrace the beauty of the monsoon, stay positive, and enjoy the cozy comforts of your monsoon-ready abode.

Remember, a monsoon-ready home is a happy home. So, go ahead and implement these hacks to make the most of this beautiful season. Happy monsoons.