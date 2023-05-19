9 Things To Consider Before Opting To Undergo IVF Treatment

Before embarking on the journey of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, there are important factors to consider. Firstly, it is crucial to research and choose a reputable fertility clinic with experienced professionals. Understanding the costs involved and exploring financial options is essential. The gift of motherhood is beautiful but some considerations are to kept in mind when opting to go for an IVF procedure.

“With the help of science, everything under the earth seemed to be evolving, and nothing seemed impossible with it. One such is, bringing happiness and smiles for those couples who are unable to conceive babies due to various reasons as: having lower eggs or overaged to conceive or even due to health problems faced both by men and women. Now, this problem has been solved for many couples around the world with the bringing of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) done by science,” says Dr Shiwali Tripathi, Senior Consultant- IVF & Infertility, Apollo Fertility (Varanasi).

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & co-founder, Indira IVF, feels, “In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a transformative fertility treatment, offering hope and the possibility of parenthood to countless couples.”

Before embarking on this procedure, there are crucial factors that one must consider:

Have clear goal intentions

“The couple should be able to decide, understanding the approach towards it with communication in equal terms expecting positive results,” says Dr Shiwali Tripathi, Senior Consultant- IVF & Infertility, Apollo Fertility, Varanasi. A working knowledge process both negative and positive

The most important thing to keep in mind is learning what the treatment is all about from various sources. Choose a suitable IVF clinic

“It can be confusing sometimes to make decisions, however choosing a proper clinic bearing in mind the success stories including elements such as age, health, as well as the methods they used to deliver and care for the patients,” adds Dr Tripathi. Knowledge of cost and expenses

Tripathi believes, “Before taking forward to go for various procedures, learn of it so that the cost won`t shock with Unanticipated cost or unforeseen costs.” Learn about complications

Study the outcomes of complications that can arise during or after the procedure. An expertly educated counselor may assist in comprehending your worries, including as the donor’s legal rights. Informed decision

“To make an informed decision, it is essential to comprehend the intricacies of the IVF process including cost, success rate, emotional impact, and possible risks. Familiarizing yourself with the process and understanding the success rate of a particular clinic enables one to navigate this journey with confidence and optimism,” says Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder, Indira IVF. On the basis of this, fertility specialists and clinics that best fits one requirement should be shortlisted. Consult the right specialist

Consult experienced fertility specialists who are trained to evaluate an individual’s unique fertility status and recommend the most suitable treatment, personalised for one’s individual needs. Important things

Dr Murdia encourages couples to make note of any of the following to the specialist and be transparent:

History of health conditions and surgeries

Any medication being taken currently and in the past

Consumption of alcohol and smoking Emotional Toil

It is perfectly normal to experience a range of emotions during the IVF process and hence, having someone to share one’s burdens with, including counselling therapist, is encouraged.

top videos

By considering all these factors and taking the necessary precautions, you can increase your chances of success with IVF treatment.

To achieve the desired results, preparation is required on both - emotional and physical level. This therapy significantly aids couples in overcoming a variety of infertility difficulties. However, at times it might appear to be a frightening endeavor. Your mind and body can become extremely stressed out due to daily drugs, numerous tests, time commitments, and, most importantly, the fear of results.