A Comprehensive Guide to Overcoming Emotional Triggers

Emotional triggers can be powerful and overwhelming. They can come in form of flashbacks or even physical sensations. Regardless of the source, emotional triggers can be challenging to navigate and can impact our mental and emotional well-being. However, overcoming an emotional trigger is possible, and it can provide a significant chance for development and recovery. Psychologist Dr Nicole LePera, in an Instagram post, emphasized the importance of addressing our emotional triggers and accepting our reactions.

What is an emotional trigger?

According to Dr LePera, “A trigger is an event or experience that opens a core wound.” She explained that everyone’s triggers are unique, and shaped by their past experiences. When triggered, individuals may feel like they are reliving the past, resulting in excessive or seemingly inappropriate reactions to the current situation. Dr LePera noted that when triggered, an individual’s younger self may emerge, causing them to behave in a childlike manner. This response is known as regression, which occurs when one reverts to survival mechanisms developed during their formative years.

The 5 most common triggers

The five most common triggers, according to Dr Nicole are:

Being criticised

Being singled out

Seeing someone in anger or rage

Witnessing someone who’s extremely distressed.

Being pressured or controlled in some way.

5 simple ways how to work through emotional triggers, as per Dr Nicole:

Start getting curious: When feeling triggered, become curious and pay attention to the sensations in your body.

Pause: Stop and take a moment to acknowledge the trigger before responding.

Self-soothe: Engage in self-soothing activities such as walking, journaling, or shaking your body to regulate your nervous system.

Observe: Notice when you have returned to a more grounded state and are better able to think and communicate.

Respond: It is important to respond from your wise adult self instead of your triggered inner child to build confidence.

Take a look at her post below:

Working through an emotional trigger is a process that takes time and effort, but it is a crucial step in our emotional growth and healing. Remember that emotional triggers are a natural part of the human experience and that working through them is a powerful opportunity for personal growth and healing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here