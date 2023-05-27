A Guide to New Restaurants In Delhi And Goa

Delhi and Goa, two vibrant and diverse cities in India, are known for their rich culinary scenes. If you’re looking to explore new dining experiences, these cities have recently welcomed a range of exciting restaurants. In Delhi, you can indulge in a variety of cuisines, from local street food to international flavors. The new restaurants offer innovative menus, unique concepts, and stylish ambiance, catering to different tastes and preferences. In Goa, known for its coastal charm, you can savor fresh seafood, Goan delicacies, and fusion dishes. The new dining establishments in Goa reflect the vibrant spirit of the city, with beachside cafes, upscale restaurants, and quaint eateries that showcase local flavors. Whether you’re in Delhi or Goa, these new restaurants promise a delightful culinary journey that showcases the best of these cities’ vibrant food scenes.

Red Delhi

Delhi is now home to Red, the unusual dining bar, a place that evokes passion and happiness in its dazzling use of the colour. The stunning interiors of Red, explore the many shades and moods of the colour red. From extravagant food and beverages inspired by the flaming red of fire, founders, Anubhav Dham and Amman Kumar have conceptualised Red as owning a colour, an emotion, a mindset, and a persona that evokes passion. Playing with the idea of transformation, the ambience transits from an invigorating day space to an almost enigmatic nightlife- balancing between ‘the place to be’ and ‘the place to disappear at’.

The classic cocktails curated by the experts, adding craft and passion to the beverages, comes with the pliability of flirting with the concoctions and discovering new blends. Mindful mixing techniques and seasonal sourcing hints all the pick-me-ups, especially the signature cocktail variety that includes “RED ON RYE" from Back with the twist, “CURE ALL” from the Modern Age, “MOH MAYA” & “TALL TALES” from For the Future, “DOCTOR’S ORDER” & “THE NAUTCH” from RED Originals. The menu also offers extensive options for wine and beer lovers to relish with a wide selection of enticing and pocket friendly pricing, along with mixologist customizations of punches & pitchers.

Wolf Delhi

A new-age rooftop cocktail lab in the heart of Delhi, The Wolf sets out to bring together only the best experiences from around the world, focused on aesthetics, taste, and vibe. Giving experimental cocktails its focus, Wolf Located above the famous PVR Priya, Basant Lok, has curated signature sips through unique world-class technology that liquefies popular flavours from around the world.

Extending the use of modern technology from the decor to the bar, The Wolf brings on board Giuseppe ‘Papi’ Stasi, a renowned cocktail crafter from Spain, to create liquid concoctions unlike any other in the country. He has used his vast travel experiences to develop signature sips through unique world-class technology that liquefies popular tastes from around the world, garnished with a taste of complementing flavours. Some of their must-try signatures include Tiramisu, Tarte Tatin, and Banana Split.

Kampai Delhi

Kampai, translating to ‘cheers’ in Japanese: a favourite of its patrons is all set to open its new outlet, providing an appetising selection of food and beverages. After serving irresistible Japanese delicacies to bon vivants in Aerocity, young restaurateur and entrepreneur, Avantika Sinha Bahl unveils the second outpost of her premium authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant, Kampai - Plate & Pour, at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj. Kampai is a first of its kind Japanese restaurant which aims to promote modern Japanese cuisine.

A concept like no other, the unique projections, depicting the various seasons of the country, subtle colours of the walls and the luminous laser cut panels are sure to touch your senses as you imbibe the visuals while indulging in the best being served to your table. The restaurant is a sophisticated twist on traditional Japanese Izakaya style of informal eating and drinking. With conventional furnishings, the space promises a true Japanese experience while ensuring familiarity, relaxation, rejuvenation and comfortability all at once. Overall the experience aims to transport you to the streets of Tokyo for a few meals or many!

Qlay Goa

Located in Assagao amidst all the sun and sand and balmy breeze of Goan lanes, Qlay is a distinctive Mediterranean restaurant. Surrounded with leafy avenues, elegant Portuguese villas and the soft sounds of nature, Qlay provides its patrons with an exquisite dining experience. The eating place is the newest addition to the fine dining restaurants in Goa with a simple and elegant setting, focused on quality food and a delicious flavour palate. Qlay has a refreshing, progressive take on authentic Mediterranean cuisine that uses local ingredients and only fresh produce.

The team that built Qlay came together out of a love for travel, an appreciation of European culture and Mediterranean cuisine - Chef Neeraj Tyagi met Ankit and Nikhil on a fine day and over the next few months discussions about their love for travel and wanting to create something that celebrates Mediterranean cuisine led them to land on the golden coasts of Goa. They wanted the restaurant to honour the history of the space, stay classic and stand the test of time while also allowing plenty of room to relax. And owing to their successful experiments on Mediterranean cuisine in Delhi, they wanted to explore this further.

The kitchen at Qlay is as rustic, timeless, and classic as the name. A menu designed to blend Chef Neeraj Tyagi’s culinary excellence with local flavours, Qlay has a refreshing, progressive take on authentic Mediterranean cuisine that uses local ingredients and only fresh produce. Chef Neeraj Tyagi, the culinary consultant says, “We aim to provide fresh and authentic recipes with high end culinary offerings.” They whip up the most delightful Mediterranean delicacies alongside a menu packed with some exquisite cocktails - and a promise to leave you enamoured!

Rico on the beach Goa

Rico on the Beach, a recently opened Tiki bar situated in Vagator, fully embraces the laid-back atmosphere of the beach with its charming and rustic shack-like design. Perched on the cliffs, it offers breathtaking views of the enchanting Ozran Beach, providing a truly immersive beach experience.

At Rico on the Beach, patrons can indulge in an array of tantalizing tiki-themed cocktails and delectable appetizers. The menu boasts an impressive selection of exotic concoctions, expertly crafted with a focus on rum-based cocktails, reminiscent of the authentic Tiki bar tradition. Each sip transports guests to a tropical paradise, with the vibrant flavors and refreshing combinations perfectly complementing the coastal ambiance.

Rico on the Beach is the ideal destination for beachgoers and cocktail enthusiasts alike, offering a delightful fusion of picturesque views, delicious libations, and a relaxed tropical ambiance. It’s the perfect spot to unwind, sip on a flavorful drink, and immerse yourself in the blissful vibes of the beach.