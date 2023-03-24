A look At Dwayne Johnson’s Extreme Diet For A ‘Rock’-Ing Body

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is among the richest actors in the world. It shouldn’t come as a surprise though. Someone with an almost demi-god physique will definitely be everyone’s choice to watch on screens. His charisma is an added bonus. From his signature raised eyebrow taunt in WWE to the black adam’s heroic physique, he has excelled in posting his name in the most popular list of human beings worldwide. But it comes at a cost.

Courtesy of Dwayne’s efforts, he has worked with notable Hollywood directors and is also the part of Fast & Furious franchise. The famous comedian and filmmaker Stephen Merchant shared a very interesting detail about Rock’s workout plan during a show on Sirius XM radio. He exclaims that Dwayne Johnson likes to write timings on his food. He said, “We were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm went off at like 3:17 PM, and he went to the fridge to get turkey and rice with a message of ‘3:17 PM written.”

The striking factor which differentiates Rock from other actors is his bulging muscles and tiring training sessions.

During the Black Adam shooting, he was required to build and maintain his body in order to fit into the superhero suit. There was no padding used under the suit. It was all his raw physique which made it to the screen. Rock followed an intense workout and strict diet plan to achieve a heroic body.

Dwayne Johnson prepared his body for the role in four phases, shares Dave Rienzi. He has been the WWE star’s coach for almost a decade. The primary phase was to build the superhero physique, which was required for the shoot; the second was to maintain it while shooting. While the third and fourth were to prep the body for the shirtless scenes. To prep for the Black Adam role, Rock increased his meal count to 7 times a day.

Rock’s Meal Plan

Dwayne Johnson consumes “ Power Breakfast” post the first workout of the day.

Power Breakfast ( Meal 1)

Flank Steak ( 8 Ounces)

Eggs ( Whole and egg whites)

Brown Rice ( 1.5 cups)

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peppers.

Mid-morning Meal ( Meal 2)

Cod ( 8 Ounces)

Sweet Potato ( 12 ounces)

Vegetables ( 1 Cup)

Lunch Meal ( Meal 3)

Chicken ( 8 Ounces)

White Rice ( 2 cups)

Vegetables. ( 1 cup)

Mid-Afternoon ( Meal 4)

Cod ( 8 Ounces)

White Rice ( 2 cups)

Vegetables (2 Cups)

Fish Oil ( 1 tbsp)

Late Afternoon ( Meal 5)

Steak ( 8 Ounces)

Baked Potato ( 12 ounces)

Spinach Salad

First Dinner ( Meal 6 )

Cod ( 10 ounces )

White Rice ( 2 Cups)

Salad ( Leafy Greens)

Second Dinner ( Meal 7 )

Egg white omelet ( 10 eggs)

Vegetables ( 1 Cup)

Fish Oil ( 1 tbsp)

Whey Protein ( 30 Grams)

But once in a while, Rock also takes a break from this strict diet. The actor reportedly takes a day off from the strict diet on Sundays that feature an epic cheat day where he indulges in food items like pizza, doughnuts, sushi, pasta and much more.

