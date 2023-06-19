CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayFather's DayKaran DeolTamannaah BhatiaSonam Kapoor Ahuja
Home » Lifestyle » A Look at How Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif Totally Rocked THIS Breathtaking Anamika Khanna Palazzo-Saree Ensemble
1-MIN READ

A Look at How Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif Totally Rocked THIS Breathtaking Anamika Khanna Palazzo-Saree Ensemble

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 20:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Recent photos show Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif sporting the same saree-inspired style. (Images: Instagram)

Recent photos show Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif sporting the same saree-inspired style. (Images: Instagram)

We're smitten after spotting Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif sporting the same saree-inspired style. We must absolutely adore how stunning they looked in the Anamika Khanna saree

Witness a fiery rivalry between Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif as they rock the Anamika Khanna saree look like it’s nobody’s business as the saree season takes centre stage! It’s time to kick back, unwind, and take in this glamorous, stylish, and incredible fashion competition!

Talking about the ever so stunning Katrina Kaif, who sparked excitement with her sizzling Anamika Khanna ensemble when she made an appearance on a well-known reality show to promote her film Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. Imagine wearing a blazing crimson palazzo pant and half saree. This stylish diva understands how to stand out! Katrina dominated the event with her gold jewellery, bold jhumkas, bangles, a bindi that provided an extra spark, and those stunning nude sandals. Not to mention her beautiful makeup and chic hairstyle, which show that when she struts her stuff, she really means biz!

Katrina Kaif's Style Evolution

Let’s switch sides now and concentrate on Sonakshi Sinha, who brought her A-game at Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena’s reception in a gorgeous Anamika Khanna saree. This red Sindoori outfit was stunning in every way. Sonakshi’s exquisite yet modern aesthetic really impressed us. The pallu of the saree was exquisitely embroidered, and the shoulder drape was stylish and screamed sophistication. However, there’s still more! She upped the ante on design with a cropped organza cape that had ruched sleeves, a bright red bralette, and billowing white sleeves.

Check out Sonakshi’s look right here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

RELATED NEWS

The dramatic touch provided by Sonakshi’s bishop sleeves inspired us all to adopt her enduring fashion sense. She finished the appearance like a true fashion queen with sleek straight hair, a glittering Kundan choker, and matching ear studs.

Now comes the tough thing! Who dominated the runway in an Anamika Khanna saree? Are you a fan of Katrina, taken by her classic beauty and charismatic charm? Or do you fall in love with Sonakshi’s avant-garde style and innovation that is inspired by fusion?

These leading ladies have once again shown why they are the true fashion icons of Bollywood in this intense fashion face-off.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. Anamika Khanna
  3. Katrina Kaif
  4. sonakshi sinha
first published:June 19, 2023, 20:57 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 20:57 IST