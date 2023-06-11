A Look at Lavanya Tripathi's Gorgeous Lime Green Banarasi Saree, Worn for Her Engagement to Varun Tej

When Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged rings and started their eternal journey, their love for one another swept the internet. On June 9, 2023, Varun and Lavanya were united in love in a little ceremony. The much in love couple turned onlookers with their camaraderie and looked like a match made in heaven as they cuddly stood next to each other. On their wedding day, the newlyweds carried each other’s engagement clothes with elegance and looked stunning.

The world is in awe after seeing the pictures from Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony that have gone viral. The fact that the pair was dressed traditionally allowed us to perceive their charm in the pictures. Lavanya Tripathi appeared dreamy while wearing a lime-green saree. Varun was wearing an embroidered kurta-pyjama in an ivory colour.

Unquestionably, Lavanya Tripathi’s look at her engagement ceremony left everyone in awe of her with their mouths open. For her engagement ceremony, Lavanya picked a Banarasi saree from the racks of renowned designer Anita Dongre. The six yards of flawless grace were enough to cast a fanciful spell with its eye-catching colour, golden floral patterns, and elegant embroidered borders. After considerable investigation, we now have the cost of the saree Lavanya wore at her engagement ceremony. The eye-popping price of the lime-green Banarasi saree is Rs. 75,000.

Lavanya Tripathi selected a statement polki choker to go with her pricey saree on her big day. She added stud earrings and matching bangles as choker accessories. Lavanya’s makeup consisted of a dewy base with shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips, flushed cheeks, and defined cheekbones. A scrunched-up bun complemented her vintage look. A bindi on her forehead and a garja on her bun accentuated her natural desi beauty.

