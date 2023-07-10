A Look At Who Wore What In The Met Ball Episode Of And Just Like That

The popular series And Just Like That is back and has been making noise all around. The Sex in the City reboot has created a fan base for itself and people are excited for Season 2. The first episode of the season aired on 22nd June and the season started uniquely- the characters are invited to ‘Met Ball’ a fictional incarnation of the famous fashion event Met Gala.
The characters can be seen in flamboyant and unique outfits around the theme- ‘Veiled Outfits’. The characters can all be seen in completely different types of outfits each carrying their personal style. The designers have done a great job with outfits and have the internet talking about it.
All four characters Charlotte, Lisa, Carrie and her date Seema, are seen flaunting their dresses despite the difficulties they face leading up to the event.
Let’s check each of their outfits:
- Charlotte’s mix of style
Charlotte unlike others has chosen a mix of different styles and merged it very beautifully. She is seen wearing a black latex corset with a skirt that is stripped of different colours. Already a unique fit, Charlotte takes it up a notch with a pink blazer and what makes her outfit stand out is the black hat that has a veil attached to it.
- Lisa wears the flames
Choosing a veil like no other and a colour that shows her fierce look, Lisa is looking confident. Despite forgetting to book a van because of which she had to walk to the Met Ball, Lisa’s outfit doesn’t lack behind. Lisa wears a bright red long gown but her veil gives the outfit its life. She has put on a big red feathered headpiece that covers her face.
- Carrie’s beautiful reincarnation of her wedding gown
Despite her original out going down in vain, Carrie has a perfect dress in my mind, her wedding gown. The iconic white gown is remembered by the audience from the first Sex In The City movie giving us that nostalgic feeling Carrie still looks as beautiful as ever. But the nostalgia doesn’t stop as for the veil she puts on the same blue weathered veil which she wore in the first movie.
- Seema’s modern flair
With the most modern look enters Seema, with her Champagne-coloured gown and the most unique feature of that gown and the outfit is its veil. Seema has worn a hooded gown and has used its hood as a veil making the outfit strike out on its own. Her accessories have added a lot to her fit with opera-style glasses and a beautiful necklace that goes with it.