A Look Back At All Of Deepika Padukone's Iconic Red Carpet Outfits Ahead Of Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards, which will honour the best films of 2022 from around the world, will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Among the many prominent celebrities, actress Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the Oscars as a presenter. Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks have always been the talk of the town for years now, and fans can’t wait to see her nail the big day. Ahead of the most prestigious event, here’s taking a look at some of Deepika’s most iconic and fashionable red-carpet moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone wore an Alex Perry purple gown to the 26th Annual Crystal Awards, which are part of the World Economic Forum. The gown was notable for its eye-catching colour as well as its silhouette. She kept the focus on the gown by wearing chandelier earrings and keeping her hair neatly behind her ears. The look was finished with a subtle smoky eye and nude lips to draw attention to the sculpted gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika’s lime green gown by Giambattista Valli was a departure from her usual neutral and monochrome palette. The voluminous skirt and ruffled sleeves made for a playful and feminine look, while the bold colour made sure she stood out on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika’s pink gown with a dramatic bow by Zac Posen was a showstopper. The gown was inspired by the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion," and the actress truly embodied the spirit of camp with her playful and extravagant look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone dazzled everyone with her retro appearance while wearing a gorgeous Sabyasachi black and gold saree. She wore a sleeveless, glittering black blouse with the saree, which had beautiful sequin embellishments all over it. She complemented the appearance with a golden headband and mesmerising kohled eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Her dramatic black and gold Louis Vuitton gown was another piece that drew our attention right away. The floor-length LV Cruise 2022 gown featured a cape-sleeved structure with black fringe details and a metallic body. Deepika’s well-toned body was highlighted by the body-hugging gown, which also included a short trail to follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2017. In keeping with the event’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between," she went with a simple satin slip gown by Tommy Hilfiger. Minimal embellishments that matched her hair accessory and complemented the look’s straps and hemline boosted the entire ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

The final appearance of Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival was a picture of class and sophistication. She looked stunning in an ivory ruffled saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which hugged her curves perfectly and showed off her stunning physique. The silk saree was worn with a stunning bustier blouse embellished with pearls and crystals.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here