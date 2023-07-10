A Popular Hotel In Singapore Makes 30,000 Dollars Approx By Selling A Particular Drink, Details Inside

The Singapore Sling cocktail is an extremely popular beverage and if you are someone who is an ardent foodie then it should definitely be on your bucket list. Ngiam Tong Boon the bartender of the popular luxury stay, Raffles Hotel invented this famous drink all the way back in 1915. Ever since the time of its inception, it garnered immense popularity and is the national drink of Singapore.

As per a report published by news.com.au, the Singapore Sling sells at a whopping price point of $SGD39 which comes to somewhere around USD $29. According to an estimation, the bar at the hotel regularly sells approximately 1000 glasses of the drink which means that they solely make $30,000 by selling just a particular drink.

For all those who are a fan of mixology, note that this drink is a fusion of Benedictine, gin, cherry liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, Cointreau, Angostura bitters and even grenadine. This drink has to be made meticulously and there is a level of perfection that is required in order to ace it.

Food connoisseurs from all over the world have rated this drink highly, not only is it iconic but is great in taste too. People from far and wide make sure to try it out if and when they are in Singapore. It is not one of those drinks that are popular for the history that has been attached to the name but rather is perfect in every way possible.

The Raffles Hotel is incredibly popular too, it is the epitome of sheer luxury and some of the biggest names from around the globe have vacationed there. The food that they serve is also said to be absolutely top-notch and fantastic.