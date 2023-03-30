A Taste Of Mizoram: Incredible Traditional Delicacies Of The State

Mizoram, the Northeastern state of India, boasts of unique and diverse cuisine that is a reflection of its rich cultural heritage. The cuisine is characterised by the use of exotic herbs, spices, and ingredients that create a delightful burst of flavours and aromas.

Mizoram’s traditional dishes are heavily influenced by its geography, as the state is home to a variety of hill tribes, each with its own unique food culture. From the famous Bamboo shoot dishes to the delectable fish curries and the lip-smacking Chhangban, Mizoram has something to offer everyone’s taste buds. So, get ready to embark on a culinary journey that will leave you craving for more! Here are 6 mouth-watering recipes of Mizoram that you must try.

Bai

A traditional Mizo stew made with a mixture of vegetables like spinach, cauliflower, mustard greens, meat (usually chicken or pork), and bamboo shoots. The dish is cooked in a bamboo hollow and is seasoned with local herbs and spices. Bai is a popular dish in Mizoram and is usually served with steamed rice.

Vawksa Rep

Vawksa Rep is a spicy pork curry made with smoked pork, bamboo shoots, local spices, and herbs. The dish is slow-cooked to enhance the smoky flavour of the pork and is perfect for those who love a bit of heat in their food.

Sawhchiar

A Mizo salad is made with a variety of ingredients such as boiled vegetables, herbs, and smoked meat or fish. The dish is seasoned with chilli, salt, and mustard oil, giving it a unique tangy taste. Sawhchiar is a refreshing dish that is perfect for a hot summer day and is often served as a side dish.

Koat Pitha

A sweet and savoury Mizo pancake made with rice flour, grated coconut, and jaggery. The pancake is perfect for breakfast. This delicious dessert is usually served during festivals and special occasions.

Zu

Zu is a popular Mizo beverage made with fermented rice, water, and sugar. The drink is sweet and slightly sour, and the fermentation gives it a slight fizziness. This refreshing drink is perfect for hot days.

